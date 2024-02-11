Ravenna Master Plan will be state-of-the-art | Along the Way

Ravenna and the Portage County Regional Planning Commission are undertaking an updated version of the city’s master plan that will identify goals and key players who can bring those goals to fruition.

Todd Peetz, in his 15th year as director of the commission, said the updated master plan will be cutting edge for its clarity and ease of use.

Businesses looking for good opportunities or good sites on which to locate will find the Ravenna Master Plan and its interactive features easy to use and helpful, he said.

To identify goals, the Ravenna Planning Commission will survey adults, existing businesses and Ravenna High School students. Printed surveys will be mailed to all businesses and be made available to all residents. Ravenna students will be asked to complete a survey specially designed for them.

David E. Dix

“Young people are critical to the updated Ravenna Master Plan,” Peetz said. “They are Ravenna’s future. We want to know if they plan to leave or stay in Ravenna and, if they are leaving, what might keep them interested in remaining in Ravenna.”

Continued improvements in data collection technology are contributing to the updated plan. Geographic information systems speed up the process of creating accurate maps that tell a person how individual parcels are zoned and how they are being used.

The Portage County Regional Planning Commission in 2022 and 2023 used that type of information to produce a county plan. Along with the GIS technology, programming will enable users to target specific properties and hypothesize how those parcels might be used.

In addition to an accurate inventory of the community and its parcels, goals identified by the surveys of businesses, residents and young people will be matched with the key players necessary to make them happen. Key players might range from government agencies to businesses, and, in some cases, even individuals who need to be brought in to team up with interested parties.

Peetz said video technology highlighting attractive features of Ravenna will introduce potential users to the Ravenna Master Plan. Drone videography will focus on Ravenna’s historic downtown. The video will also show the Balloon A-Fair and Ravenna Cruise-In that last year drew about 4,000 classic vehicles and 18,000 spectators. Other positive community events will be mentioned.

Mayor Frank Seman, Economic Development Director Dennis West, Portage Development Board President Brad Ehrhart and City Engineer Bob Finney will do voice-overs that extol Ravenna’s advantages.

The master plan could include the work of Judy Watkins, director of Ravenna’s Parks and Recreation Department, who created a bike plan for the city to better connect its neighborhoods and destination points. Peetz said the plan will help Ravenna schools map out bus routes to make it easier for any young person, regardless of neighborhood, to ride to school.

Peetz said an enthusiastic steering committee is updating the Ravenna Master Plan and making the process more fun.

Committee participants include City Council members Rob Karis and Cheryl Wood, Economic Development Director Dennis West, Mike Bogo of Neighborhood Development Services, Ryan Cline of the Ravenna Area Chamber of Commerce, Arasin Hughes of Main Street Ravenna, Geraldine Nelson of the NAACP and Pamela Calhoun of Portage Metropolitan Housing Authority and Ravenna Board of Education.

Unlike a department within a subdivision, regional planning commissions are creations of the Ohio Revised Code in which funding comes from local community members and their dues.

The Portage County Regional Planning Commission’s members are 15 Portage County townships, six villages, PARTA, Water Resources Department, Soil and Water Conservation District, Portage County engineer and Portage County government. Ex-officio members are Hiram College, Kent State University, Portage County Health District, Habitat for Humanity, Home Builders Association, Portage Park District and NEOMED.

Ravenna is the only Portage County city that is a member. Kent, Aurora and Streetsboro, with their own planning departments, do not participate.

Dues entitle all members to a number of dedicated Regional Planning Commission work hours. Additional hours are billed at an agreed-upon rate. For its master plan update, Ravenna is paying an extra $50,000.

The Portage County Regional Planning Commission can also undertake special projects paid for by interested parties.

The Kent Historical Society is funding a survey of historical buildings and neighborhoods. It will use interactive technology so any user can quickly see a building or property that has a historic value. A similar program was done for Ravenna, although it was created before some of the interactive processes were available and needs an update. Brimfield Township is funding a master plan update similar to Ravenna’s. Peetz said Portage County’s farming and agribusiness would benefit from a master plan too.

“We have a wonderful staff who feel incentivized to do a great job for our clients. Their funding makes our work possible,” Peetz said.

Peetz, a Kent State alumnus, holds a master’s degree in city and regional planning from Ohio State. Before coming to Portage County, he spent 18 years in Florida’s Orlando area as a planning consultant.

The Portage County Regional Planning Commission has four full-time staff members: Evelyn Beeman, office manager; Gail Gifford, principal planner and GIS specialist; Lisa Reeves, community development specialist; and Nick DeHaven, community planner. Alex Zavertnik is a part-time GIS technician. Ella Robertson is an intern from Kent State University.

David E. Dix is a retired publisher of the Record-Courier.

David E. Dix: Portage County engineer is mapping out a busy 2024 | Along the Way

David E. Dix: Kurt Ruehr networking to improve lives in Portage County | Along the Way

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ravenna Master Plan will be cutting edge