Ravenna men charged with raping 10-year-old girls in separate, unrelated cases

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

Portage County grand juries have recently indicted two Ravenna men in unrelated cases stemming from allegations that they each raped a different 10-year-old girl.

More: Streetsboro police, highway patrol execute search warrant at Allen Alloys and Iron

More: Stow man gets up to six years for assault and burglary at Kent home

More: Ravenna man given probation in connection with SWAT incident in October

James R. Felger, 62, is facing five counts of first-degree felony rape and three counts of second-degree felony pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor in an indictment filed Friday. Court records indicate that a warrant was then issued for Felger's arrest. However, court records also show that Felger was ordered in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna on Tuesday to be held in Portage County Jail on a $750,000 bond. The bond was amended down from $1 million set during his April 22 arraignment. Additional information was not immediately available.

According to a complaint the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in municipal court, Felger allegedly raped a girl at a Shalersville home between Sept. 1, 2021 and April 15. The girl was 10 during that time period, according to the complaint. The indictment includes only a single date, April 8, 2022, for all eight charges.

More: Portage sheriff seeking information on fatal shooting at 2017 house party

Meanwhile, Curtis L. Ransom, 40, was arraigned April 25 in common pleas court on a first-degree felony rape charge in a grand jury indictment that was filed April 22. He has been ordered held on a $100,000 bond.

Ranson's indictment alleges that he raped a girl between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, 2019, when she was 10. The case was filed by Ravenna police.

A jury trial is scheduled for June 7. In addition, a discovery hearing is scheduled for May 11 and a pretrial hearing for May 25.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna men each charged in the alleged rape of girls, both 10