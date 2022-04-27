Ravenna schools reorganize administration; name assistant superintendent and move principals around

Ravenna High School

A longtime administrator at the Ravenna School District will become assistant superintendent, and several principals will be moving to new positions within the district next school year, Ravenna's Board of Education voted Monday.

Ben Ribelin, who has served in the Ravenna district for 22 years, will move from director of human resources to the new position of assistant superintendent. His contract was renewed for three years, through July 31, 2025. Susan Huth, director of curriculum and instruction, also saw her contract renewed for one year.

Superintendent Laura Hebert said all of the changes will take place on Aug. 1.

Ribelin's title change undoes a front office reorganization implemented almost a decade ago by Dennis Honkala, Hebert's predecessor.

Jonathan Lane, principal at Brown Middle School, will become principal of Ravenna High School. Beth Coleman, who is principal at the high school now, will become principal at West Main Elementary School. JaCari Parks, who was an assistant principal at the high school and of the RISE program, will become assistant principal at Brown.

Dwight Lee Smith, principal at West Main, will become director of the district's preschool, and also serve as the district's data coach and coordinator of special services.

Hebert said the vacancy for the principal position at Brown would be posted this week.

She said the district began looking at changes to its administrative staff when Lori Slattery, preschool/data coach, announced her decision to retire. Coleman and Smith both indicated that they were interested in a change.

"I think it's a great plan as it combines Beth's early experience as an elementary special ed teacher and her administrative experience," Hebert said. "It also allows us to use Lee's [Smith] head for data as we work to improve scores district wide."

She said Brown needed a third administrator because of numbers, so Parks will move to Brown. Lane, a former assistant principal at Ravenna High School, expressed a desire to return there.

"All in all a win/win for the district and the admin involved," she said.

Pamela Nation Calhoun, vice president of the board of education, hailed more than a decade of female leadership at the high school. She said goes back before former principal Lorie Marozzi, who served from 2008 until she retired in 2015.Another woman, she said, served prior to Marozzi.

"It will be the first time in many years that won't have a female leadership presence at the high school," she said.

In 2013, Honkala reorganized the central office staff at the district, eliminating the assistant superintendent and curriculum director positions and replacing them with two directors of teaching and learning, one for grades K-5 and the other for grades 6-12. Ribelin, who had been principal at West Park Elementary School, moved into the K-5 position two years later.

Toward the end of his tenure, Honkala changed the positions again, making Huth curriculum director and making Ribelin head of human resources.

Ribelin joined the district in 2000 as a math teacher and later taught math at Brown. In 2005, he returned to Rausch as an assistant principal. He became principal of Tappan Elementary School, serving there until the school was closed in 2012, when he took over the kindergarten building at West Park.

Coleman, a native of the Field district, had been a middle school principal and assistant superintendent in Field before becoming superintendent in Field in 2010. She resigned under pressure from the Field Board of Education in 2013, and joined Ravenna as the high school assistant principal the following school year. She was named principal of the high school in 2015.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at dsmith@recordpub.com or 330-298-1139.

