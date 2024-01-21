Ravenna students offer imaginative ideas to improve downtown | Along the Way

Seniors Michael Myers, Jason Marinin, Ryan Hall and Addison Ribelin stand with Ravenna High School’s William R. Day Civics Institute leader Matthew Wunderle.

Seniors in Ravenna’s William R. Day Civics Institute received a five-star visit from elected officials in Portage County and Ravenna, who arrived to look at the youths’ ideas for improving the community’s downtown.

The event took place a week ago in Ravenna High School’s multipurpose room. Seniors Addison Ribelin, Ryan Hall, Michael Myers and Jason Marinin presented their ideas on how to capitalize on Ravenna’s historic downtown and its buildings. Money was no object.

“I wanted them to aim high and come up with a vision of where we should go,” Ravenna faculty member Matthew Wunderle said. “Maybe some of these seniors after college will come home and provide the leadership to take us there.”

Wunderle is in his second year of overseeing the institute, a rigorous approach to civics and social studies. The program focuses on national and international governance and public affairs the first year and local and state government the second year.

Ravenna Superintendent Laura Hebert and Wunderle invited the officials.

Commissioners Sabrina Christian-Bennett and Tony Badalmenti joined Ravenna Mayor Frank Seman in a delegation that included City Council members Amy Michael, Paul Moskun, Matt Harper and Christina West along with Service Director Tim Contant, Board of Education member Pamela Nation Calhoun, Ravenna Council Clerk Chelsea Gregor and Main Street Ravenna Executive Director Arasin Hughes. They took a serious look at student exhibits arranged on display panels and digital laptops.

Asked to identify downtown improvements that would attract young people and bring them home to Ravenna, the four students proposed attracting brand names like Starbucks, a go-karting palace, a rage room, sports shops, trophy shops, a Books-A-Million membership store with a coffee café, a bike shop and game stores.

Addison focused on making downtown more walkable and bicycle friendly. She advocated addressing sidewalks and street crossings and creating a rentable bicycle and motor scooter program similar to what many Ohio cities have introduced.

She envisioned a bike shop and an ice cream store and places like a downtown craft beer brewery with video games where people could congregate downtown and have fun. She suggested a cat café in which adoptable kittens would be available for customers grown accustomed to them.

After Ravenna City Hall and the Ravenna Fire Station move to Clinton Street, the former space could be repurposed into a veterans memorial, Ryan said. Creating a new, attractive memorial would free up space for activities in the center of town, he said. Downtown Ravenna needs a parking deck and he suggested the city lot west of the Ravenna 7 movie theater for the location.

Michael advocated relocating the veterans monuments to the edges of the courthouse lawn to make the space more functional. He proposed a recreation center for the space that will become available by the relocation of City Hall.

He also said Ravenna Township Park at West Main and Sycamore streets needs an upgrade.

“People don’t even know it’s there,” he said.

Jason said the city-owned space behind McDonald’s that runs north to Highland Avenue could be turned into a beautifully landscaped park with walking paths and a pool where families could splash and have fun.

After City Hall and the safety department move to Clinton Street, he said a park-like environment should be the goal for those grounds. His plans also examined the old Oak Rubber Co. property and grounds off Sycamore Street. Both have potential, but urgently need attention, he said.

The four students put forth many other ideas during the presentation.

Wunderle described the teens as “the best of the best.” Ryan and Addison plan to go to Kent State. Michael is considering Hiram and other colleges. Jason wants to serve in the U.S. Navy like his father and grandfather did, and then he plans to attend college.

Several county and city officials have participated in the William R. Day Civics Institute as speakers. Wunderle credited Rick Sullivan, now assistant principal of Brown Junior High School, with founding the program.

He said the institute’s toughest competition for students is Ohio’s program of letting teens apply their state tuition guarantees for secondary education for early college credit classes, mostly at Kent State.

“I understand the appeal, but I believe four years in high school, with time to mature and take advantage of all that high school classes and extracurricular activities offer, works better for most students,” Wunderle said.

David E. Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.

