Ravenna Township man facing meth manufacturing, possession and weapons charges

Ravenna police say a traffic stop Sunday afternoon led to the discovery of a meth lab inside a home on state Route 14 in the township.

Michael J. Christians, 52, of Ravenna Township is charged with second-degree felony illegal manufacturing of drugs and third-degree felony charges of possession of drugs and having weapons under disability, according to Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna records. He also is cited with no operator's license and an equipment violation for the brake light.

Christians is scheduled for arraignment on Monday afternoon. An attorney for Christians could not immediately be identified.

Ravenna police stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Christians for having a broken windshield and only one working brake light on Main Street, near Grant Street, at 2:22 p.m. Sunday, according to a police media release issued Monday.

Police K-9 Drago was deployed and indicated the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to the release. Police said the vehicle was searched and suspected meth and two firearms were found.

Based on what was found in the vehicle and an interview with Christians, police obtained a search warrant of his Route 14 home.

Found there were "numerous" alleged "one-pot style meth labs" — portable labs used to manufacture meth in smaller quantities, but faster than other methods — suspected meth, and a modified rifle reported stolen in Michigan.

According to complaints police filed in court, 3.58 grans of suspected meth was found in Christian's possession and the weapons charge was filed because Christians is not allowed to possess firearms due to alleged frequent use of illegal narcotics.

Christians was booked into Portage County Jail late Sunday night, according to a jail booking report.

The FBI, DEA and Portage County Sheriff's Office also assisted, and the matter remains under investigation, police said.

