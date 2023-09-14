Ravenna Township man sentenced for possessing chemicals to make meth

A Ravenna Township man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for illegally possessing firearms, as well as chemicals that can be used to manufacture methamphetamine, in July.

Michael J. Christians, 53, pleaded guilty last week to having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs — specifically meth — and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals to manufacture meth, all third-degree felonies, and fifth-degree felony unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, according to Portage County Common Pleas Court records.

Christians waived a presentencing investigation by the court's adult probation department and Judge Becky Doherty sentenced him to 4½ years in prison. She also fined Christians $5,000 and ordered that he pay $217 in court costs. He has the option of paying off the debt by performing community service at $10 per hour.

Christians faced a maximum sentence of 10 years for the charges he pleaded guilty to and a maximum fine of $37,500, according to court records.

Christians' attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Ravenna police said they stopped a vehicle driven by Christians for having a broken windshield and only one working brake light on Main Street during the afternoon July 9.

Police K-9 Drago indicated the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle and it was searched and suspected meth and two firearms were found. Based on this and an interview with Christians, police obtained a search warrant of his state Route 14 home.

Police said they found numerous portable labs used to manufacture meth in smaller, quicker quantities, suspected meth, and a modified rifle reported stolen in Michigan in 2011.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said trained sheriff's personnel were called in to clean up the meth labs, which contain toxic and potentially explosive chemicals that need to be handled with care.

According to complaints police filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna, 3.58 grans of suspected meth was found in Christian's possession and the weapons under disability charge was due to Christians is not being allowed to possess firearms because of alleged frequent use of illegal narcotics.

The weapons under disability charge includes a forfeiture specificationinvolving a 30-30-caliber rifle and a .25-caliber handgun. The dangerous ordnance charge includes a forfeiture specification for a second 30-30-caliber rile and silencer.

The firearms were ordered destroyed.

In a plea deal, additional charges in a grand jury indictment were dismissed, including second-degree felony illegal manufacture of drugs, which included a forfeiture specification for a rifle and handgun and a firearms specification, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, involving a firearm, and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension.

