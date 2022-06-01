Ravens announce nine promotions in personnel department

Nine members of the Ravens personnel department will have new titles for the 2022 season.

The team announced the changes on Tuesday. They include bumping David Blackburn from national scout to director of college scouting, which was the former title of co-director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.

Hortiz and George Kokinis moved to that director role in 2019 and they will work with newly minted assistant director of player personnel Mark Azevedo. Azevedo takes on that role after serving as assistant director of college and pro personnel.

Houegnon Attenoukon will become a full-time area scout, although the area has not been announced yet. Patrick McDonough will take over as the Northeast area scout.

Derrick Yam moves up to manager of data and decision science, Jenn Hoffman has been named the chief of staff to General Manager Eric DeCosta, Kevin Domboski is the associate head athletic trainer, Mark Bievenu takes over as the vice president of football video operations, and Collin Ferguson is the new director of football video operations.

