Ravens DT Broderick Washington Jr. pleads no contest to misdemeanor from March incident; six other charges dropped

BALTIMORE — Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. pleaded no contest Tuesday morning at Arlington General District Court to one misdemeanor, but six other charges — including the most serious of a felony related to damaging five vehicles with a metal object three months ago — were dropped.

Washington, a fifth-round draft pick out of Texas Tech in 2020 who is preparing for his second season with the Ravens, had been arrested in Virginia on March 14 and charged with five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property with a value of less than $1,000, one count of felony destruction of property with a value of more than $1,000, and one count of misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old Washington, who played in eight games last fall and made two tackles, appeared in a courtroom with his attorney, John A. Boneta, before Judge Daniel T. Lopez and pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor destruction of property with a value of less than $1,000. In response to several questions posed by Lopez, Washington replied, “Yes, sir.”

Washington left the courthouse without comment, but Boneta said his client was pleased to resolve the matter.

“Mr. Washington has no criminal record and by all accounts is an all-around nice guy,” he said. “So this was an aberration. This was on private property. Nobody was hurt. So he took it very seriously and was very proactive in doing the things. The prosecution saw that. The citizens involved in the case are all happy.”

A police investigation found a suspect matching Washington’s description and revealed that the suspect had damaged the five vehicles and destroyed a door and window to a residential building called Dolly Madison Towers. Boneta said since then, Washington completed anger management courses and underwent an alcohol evaluation.

“Mr. Washington had been drinking,” Boneta said during the hearing. “He was in the parking lot, and he damaged several vehicles.”

Story continues

Lopez accepted Washington’s plea and set aside a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $25,000 until June 28, 2022, that is conditional upon Washington completing 100 hours of community service and providing a restitution plan. Lopez also barred Washington from contacting the four victims and returning to Dolly Madison Towers.

Boneta said Washington was “very remorseful.”

“He’s very mature,” Boneta said. “A lot of people get defensive when they want to go to trial. He accepted responsibility and wants to move on with his life. He takes his commitment to the community very seriously.”

Washington has been practicing with the Ravens during organized team activities and had a strong practice last week.