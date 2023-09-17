Ravens hang on to beat Bengals, 27-24, behind Lamar Jackson, stout defense

CINCINNATI — The last three times the Ravens visited Paycor Stadium, they came up empty, including in last year’s wild-card playoff loss. They didn’t have quarterback Lamar Jackson for any of those games.

On Sunday, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player was on the field, and he delivered like a player worthy of a $260 million contract.

With the Ravens clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and facing a third-and-3 from their own 32-yard line in front of a crowd of more than 66,000, Jackson dropped back to pass then does what he still does best, scrambling for 12 yards and a first down. That dashed any hopes of a Bengals comeback and the Ravens held on to win, 27-24.

Jackson finished 24-for-33 for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran a team-high 12 times for 54 yards in the Ravens’ first win in Cincinnati since December 2021.

It also was also the second straight loss for the two-time defending AFC North champion Bengals, who fell to 0-2. Since 1990, only 31 of the 270 teams that began a season 0-2 advanced to the playoffs.

The Bengals were one of them last season as they advanced to their second straight AFC Championship game, but it was again a rough showing for the offense after a 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, especially in the first half.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was held to just 35 yards on 8 of 11 passing in the first half, while the Bengals ran for just 28 yards on six attempts. Things weren’t much better in the second half.

Trailing 13-10 at the start of the third quarter, Burrow drove the Bengals down to the Ravens’ 17 but was intercepted by safety Geno Stone, who raced back toward the middle of the field on a pass intended for Tee Higgins.

Jackson then drove the Ravens 62 yards on four plays, with a deep pass to rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers for 52 yards on the first play setting the tone for the drive. He finished the drive by connecting with tight end Mark Andrews, who was making his season debut after a quadriceps injury kept him out of the opener, on a 3-yard strike.

Nelson Agholor, who caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to give the Ravens a 27-17 lead with 11:38 to go in the fourth quarter, led Baltimore with five catches for 63 yards. Fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. exited in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

Burrow, who finished 27 of 41 for 222 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, found Higgins for a 4-yard touchdown with 3:32 remaining. But the Bengals never got the ball again as the Ravens ran out the clock.