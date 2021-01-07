Ravens Jackson itching to add playoff win to solid resume

  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to throw a pass as New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after running back J.K. Dobbins (27) ran in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles away from Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) and middle linebacker Josh Bynes (56) during the first half the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
1 / 3

Giants Ravens Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to throw a pass as New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
DAVID GINSBURG

Lamar Jackson has an NFL MVP Trophy, two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and a 30-7 regular-season record as the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback.

What he doesn’t have is a playoff victory, a bothersome shortcoming Jackson intends to rectify Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson's postseason ledger began with a 23-17 loss to the underdog Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 playoffs. He rebounded to guide the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but his second foray into the postseason ended abruptly last January with a 28-12 beatdown by the Titans.

While it's a bit harsh to say definitively that Jackson can't win a big game, he hasn't yet proven that he can.

“I don’t really care about what people have to say," Jackson insisted Wednesday. “I’ve only been to the playoffs twice in my young career. Other people have been in the league forever and haven’t been in the playoffs at all. But I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative right there. That’s No. 1 right now on my mind, sure."

In both playoff defeats, the Ravens fell behind early and never made up the deficit. As the youngest quarterback ever to start an NFL postseason game, the 21-year-old Jackson fumbled three times, threw an interception and was sacked seven times by the Chargers.

Jackson finished with 54 yards rushing, but he was booed by many in the crowd of 70,432 after the host Ravens fell behind by 20 points.

″I wasn’t playing my game today. I’m ticked off about that, definitely,″ Jackson said afterward.

The loss to the Titans had a familiar feeling. Jackson threw two early interceptions as Tennessee took a 14-0 lead, and he later lost a fumble. The three turnovers overshadowed his decent numbers: 143 yards rushing and 365 yards through the air on a whopping 59 pass attempts.

Baltimore's offense centers around a running game led by Jackson, whose two 1,000-yard rushing seasons are an unprecedented accomplishment by a quarterback. The Ravens aren't built to play from behind, and in retrospect Jackson believes he played out of character in those two playoff games while trying to bring Baltimore back.

“You just take your time. When things don’t happen as they should, don’t try to make things happen right away," he said. “I feel that’s what I did a little bit, instead of just trying to drive the ball down the field."

This time, Jackson brings the Ravens (11-5) into the playoffs with a five-game winning streak. After missing a game with COVID-19, Jackson returned to throw for 11 scores and run for four touchdowns during a stretch in which Baltimore successfully negotiated five successive must-win games.

His confidence is high, and Jackson's focus appears to be on point as the Ravens embark on another quest to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.

“I’m seeing him elevate more as a captain, elevate more as a player," Baltimore defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. “He’s definitely continued to keep a composed and cool level head. He's still a young quarterback, but he’s playing like a vet and leading like one, too."

Williams is certain that Jackson won't let his 0-2 record in the postseason influence his preparation for Sunday's matchup.

“He’s going to approach it as the next game," Williams said. “He doesn’t let a lot of outside noise deter him from who he is and what he’s here to do and the mission we have as a team."

That sentiment was echoed by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson's favorite target and a close friend of the quarterback. Andrews believes Jackson's bid to go deep in the playoffs won't be affected by his failure to do so previously.

“He’s a different kind of guy. His mindset, the way he thinks, that’s not something that’s going to weigh him down or effect how he’s going to play this game," Andrews said. “He’s got big goals. We all do, and he's got a lot of teammates to help him out. Those two games in years’ past don’t matter to us right now. This is a different team with a different mindset, and we’re ready to go."

That 28-12 game, and Tennessee's 30-24 overtime win in late November, won't change the Titans' way of thinking. If they can't stop Jackson and his deft handling of the read-pass option, then it's going to be extremely difficult for the AFC South champs to win.

“The quarterback’s going to have the football in his hands and he’s going to be dynamic, whether they’re reading somebody or he’s taking off in the passing game," Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said.

Jackson's waited 12 months for another chance to win a playoff game, and now here's his shot to get it done.

“Playoff games are big. They’re opportunities," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It takes a lot to get to the playoffs. It takes a whole year’s worth of work to get back to this same spot. It’s no different for Lamar."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Republicans wake up, way too late, to Trump’s assault on democracy

    There is a straight line between the Republican Party’s failure to confront Trump when he first emerged in the GOP primary in 2015 and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, which probably couldn't happen before he leaves office Jan. 20, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence, one of Trump's most loyal aides, looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

    A Mexican doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine against COVID-19 remains hospitalized and has not fully recovered muscle strength, health authorities said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old internist, who got the vaccine on Dec. 30, had several seizures in the following days and is being treated in a specialized hospital that is part of Mexico's social security institute IMSS. The health ministry's initial diagnosis after the reaction was encephalomyelitis.

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com There has been a flurry of White House resignations — and more are expected Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Cabinet members are reportedly discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Facebook removes Trump's tepid call for protesters to back down, arguing it 'contributes' to risk of ongoing violence 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call

  • Scaling roofs and mountains, Philippine students battle to take online classes

    Since the pandemic forced him into remote learning, 10-year-old Jhay Ar Calma has often had to climb on to the corrugated iron roof of his home in a poor neighbourhood of Manila to get an internet signal. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," Calma's mother Jonalyn Parulan told Reuters. Hopes for a return to classrooms this month have been dashed after President Rodrigo Duterte reversed a plan to trial in-person classes in low-risk areas, postponing any reopening indefinitely as the Philippines battles over 480,000 coronavirus infections, the second-highest number in Southeast Asia.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Staff saved electoral ballots from Senate floor before mob burned them

    Pro-Trump rioters use ‘chemical irritants’ to get access to US Capitol building

  • House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

    Tempered flared on the House floor early Thursday during speeches for and against an objection to recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania — the final hurdle in the counting of Electoral College votes, delayed by the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob fueled by President Trump. Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat form Pennsylvania, lit into his Republican colleagues, telling them that their objections have no merit and "don't deserve an ounce of respect. A woman died out there tonight, and you're making these objections."There was a commotion after Lamb said if the people storming the Congress had not been White, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-N.Y.) to call for order. "Enough has been done today already to try to strip this Congress of its dignity and we don't need to do any more," Lamb said, adding that some of his colleagues had fueled the mob by repeating lies about the election. A few moments later, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) objected, saying Lamb was calling him a liar. Pelosi shot down the objection, and then things almost came to blows off-camera.> "There will be order in the House."> > Watch tensions rise on House floor during debate on Pennsylvania ElectoralCollege Vote Objection.> > Note: C-SPAN does not control cameras in the House. pic.twitter.com/sQ1vAIxc0t> > — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021The benches cleared, and the deputy sergeant at arms got involved. PBS's Lisa Desjardins explains what happened off-camera:> 6\. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was. > 7\. Republicans started doing same. > 8\. A staffer - it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them.> > 2/> > — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021"We want this government to work more than they want it to fail," Lamb said after the fight was defused, then ceded the floor.More stories from theweek.com Watch Wednesday's pro-Trump assault on the Capitol unfold in under 5 minutes Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call