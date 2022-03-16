Ravens RB Gus Edwards alleges he was robbed at gunpoint outside Los Angeles strip club

BALTIMORE — Ravens running back Gus Edwards has sued a Los Angeles strip club, according to TMZ, alleging that he was held up at gunpoint and claiming that the club’s valet “set up” a robbery.

In the suit, Edwards said he and a friend drove to the club on Dec. 11 and paid for valet service. After leaving about an hour later, Edwards said five masked, armed men got out of a car, confronted him and his friend and demanded their jewelry. Edwards said he had a $50,000 necklace and $25,000 watch stolen, and that his friend had a $60,000 watch taken.

According to TMZ, Edwards said video of the incident showed the club’s security guards did not try to intervene in the robbery, and that the club’s head of security told them to call 911. Edwards, who said he filed a police report, claimed he received an Instagram message about a week later telling him he had been “set up by the valet,” and that his jewelry had been taken to a local jewelry business.

Edwards and his friend are seeking more than $800,000 in damages from the club and valet service, according to TMZ.

Edwards, 26, is rehabilitating from a torn ACL he suffered before the 2021 season. Over his first three seasons in Baltimore, Edwards rushed for 2,152 yards (5.2 per carry) and 10 touchdowns.