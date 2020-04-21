Ravichandra Mudumby Named Partner

Digital Transformation Consultancy Admits Ravichandra Mudumby to Partnership

MCLEAN, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, LLC, a leading digital solutions firm, today announced that Mr. Ravichandra Mudumby has been admitted to the firm's partnership, effective April 1, 2020. As a partner, Mr. Mudumby will be responsible for the leadership and growth of one of the firm's Federal Civilian practices.

Ravichandra Mudumby, Partner, Attain, LLC More

"We are proud to welcome Ravi to the partnership and look forward to his ongoing leadership to bring change and transformation through innovative services that position Attain for continued growth," said Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "Ravi is an enthusiastic digital transformation leader, well known for his deep expertise in emerging technologies, innovative thinking, and world-class delivery of next-generation solutions that drive value and impact to clients and their missions."

Mr. Mudumby joined Attain in 2016 as a Senior Manager within the Federal Services division. He has demonstrated continuous ability to innovate and bring forward-leaning technology roadmaps to clients leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and application modernization using extreme automation. Mr. Mudumby has been instrumental in winning and delivering key market initiatives at Attain, including the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Modernized DevSecOps and Analytics Services II (MDAS II), USCIS Verification DevOpsSec (VDOS), and USCIS Records DevSecOps (RDSO), as well as other projects within the Department of Commerce.

Prior to joining Attain, Mr. Mudumby served as a technology and strategy leader in the Federal Consulting and Global Financial sectors, where he led large-scale initiatives focused on improving efficiency and optimizing business processes.

"Committed to excellence and the core values that define Attain's culture, Ravi is a trusted advisor who has demonstrated an impressive ability to drive innovation and build relationships with clients and people at all levels within the firm," said Greg Baroni, Chairman and CEO of Attain. "I look forward to Ravi's continued contributions to the growth and success of our firm."

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. Powered by extreme automation, Attain leverages a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centered approach to digital transformation, advancing our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Attain, LLC) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ravichandra-mudumby-named-partner-301044467.html

SOURCE Attain, LLC