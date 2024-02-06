RAW: Fort Worth Fire chief gives update on crash
Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis gave an update to City Council about a crash that injured four firefighters, including one critically.
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
Toney claims that Giants fans in his mentions were the target of his viral Instagram Live rant before the AFC championship game that he missed.
Many of Amazon's Fire tablets are currently on sale, with discounts of up to 35 percent off.
An unbreakable exterior and top-shelf components all come at an accessible price.
YOU get a deal, and YOU get a deal ... !
Meta is introducing a few new updates and efforts to help teens on its platforms combat sextortion, the company announced on Tuesday. Most notably, Meta announced expanded availability of Take It Down, which is an online tool that it helps finance and is run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The company also updated its Sextortion hub with new guidance and is launching a global campaign to raise awareness about sextortion.
Some people compare it to the signature scent of a luxurious hotel's lobby.
Ionix (formerly Cyberpion) helps enterprises reduce their attack surface by giving them a better view of their overall security posture and software supply chain across on-premises, cloud and third-party platforms and services. The new funding comes from new investor Maor Investments, with participation from existing investors Hyperwise Ventures, Team8 and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP). Ionix promises that its service provides businesses with a single platform to understand and manage their overall attack surface.
Strategists believe stock market investors won't need to be as stressed about moves in the bond market in 2024.
Most people don't watch corporate training videos -- or, in cases where the training's mandatory, don't give them their full attention. Dominik Mate Kovacs, the co-founder and CEO of Colossyan, thinks there is -- and it involves generative AI. Colossyan taps AI to generate workplace learning videos, remixing, re-animating and editing footage of one of several virtual avatars against changeable backdrops.
There's less than a week until the Chiefs and the 49ers face off for Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
The veddy British Mini model that found a loyal following in the UK and elsewhere for more than a half-century has folded its spilt rear “barn doors” for the final time. The ultimate Clubman — assuming there won’t be another sequel, and Mini says there won't — rolled off the production line Monday at Mini Plant Oxford in England. The heritage of the Clubman — and of most Minis — is worth recalling because the brand has spawned such affection among its fans.
From star-worthy headphones to affordable board games, these gift bags have it all! (And you too can have what's inside.)
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Reliance Industries spinoff Jio Financial Services said Monday evening that it is not negotiating with Paytm to acquire its wallet business, quashing "speculative" media reports as the Noida-headquartered firm scrambles to put out a fire from the central bank's clampdown last week. The Hindu Business Line reported over the weekend that Paytm and Jio Financial Services have been engaging for months for a deal, something that escalated after the Indian central bank widened its crackdown on Paytm's Payments Bank, the unit that processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm. Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped more than 15% on local exchanges Monday on the speculative reports.
Red Bull is investigating a female team member's complaint of inappropriate behavior against its Formula One team boss Christian Horner. Horner denies the allegations.
The biggest news stories this morning: iFixit tears down the Apple Vision Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ review: A taste of generative AI in everyday use, 20 years later, Facebook is a supporting character in the Mark Zuckerberg universe.
Food waste is a major problem. A United Nations report estimated that around one-third of the world's food is wasted every year, adding up to 1.3 billion tons -- worth almost $1 trillion. Given the scale -- and societal implications -- of food waste, it's not surprising that there's an entire cohort of startups attempting to tackle the challenge from various angles.
Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars considered heavy, bulky, and polluting. The measure will come into effect on September 1, 2024.
We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that can help you pay for a large purchase or pay down a balance transfer without accruing more interest.