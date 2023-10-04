Raw: Morgan State University shooting update

TechCrunch

Umbra, Capella Space and GHGSat are among the seven companies that will provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery, part of an acquisition program that has a maximum potential value of $476 million across all providers. The new awards are under the aegis of NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program, which was established by the agency's Earth Science Division to acquire remote sensing imagery from commercial providers to support Earth science research. “This contract will provide a cost-effective means to complement the suite of Earth observations acquired by NASA and other U.S. government agencies, as well as international partners and agencies,” the agency said in a statement.