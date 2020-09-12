    Advertisement

    The Raw, Savage Capitalism of Open-Source Protocols

    Nathaniel Whittemore

    Recapping the biggest stories of the week, including Joe Biden’s China plan, a market holding pattern and, of course, the strange competitive saga of SUSHI.

    For more episodes and free early access before our regular daily releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

    This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

    On this edition of the Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW looks at:

    • The “holding pattern economy” – why stocks, jobs and central bank policy seem stuck in place

    • Why Joe Biden’s China plan shows that, no matter who wins the presidential election, U.S. economic policy towards China is likely to get more aggressive

    • The surveillance state gets stronger as Amazon appoints a former NSA head to its board of directors

    • The SUSHI saga

    This week on The Breakdown:

    Related: A Day in the Life of an Ethereum 2.0 Validator

    Monday | Sorry, Governments, We’re Entering the Era of Private Money

    Tuesday | Why Bitcoin Investors Aren’t Worried About This Price Pullback

    Wednesday |‘Absolute Raging Mania’: Famed Investor Druckenmiller Thinks 10% Inflation Is Possible

    Thursday | How Monetary Policy Undermined American Resilience

    Related: SushiSwap's Users Ordered Changes, but the Protocol Can't Deliver Without an Overhaul

    Friday | ‘As Toppy as It Gets’: Metals, Bitcoin and Fiat’s Race to the Bottom, Feat. Tavi Costa

    For more episodes and free early access before our regular daily releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

    Related Stories

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.