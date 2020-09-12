The Raw, Savage Capitalism of Open-Source Protocols

Recapping the biggest stories of the week, including Joe Biden’s China plan, a market holding pattern and, of course, the strange competitive saga of SUSHI.

On this edition of the Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW looks at:

The “holding pattern economy” – why stocks, jobs and central bank policy seem stuck in place

Why Joe Biden’s China plan shows that, no matter who wins the presidential election, U.S. economic policy towards China is likely to get more aggressive

The surveillance state gets stronger as Amazon appoints a former NSA head to its board of directors

The SUSHI saga

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | Sorry, Governments, We’re Entering the Era of Private Money

Tuesday | Why Bitcoin Investors Aren’t Worried About This Price Pullback

Wednesday |‘Absolute Raging Mania’: Famed Investor Druckenmiller Thinks 10% Inflation Is Possible

Thursday | How Monetary Policy Undermined American Resilience

Friday | ‘As Toppy as It Gets’: Metals, Bitcoin and Fiat’s Race to the Bottom, Feat. Tavi Costa

