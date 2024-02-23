Raw, steamed or fried: DW's Juicy Clam Shack opening its doors in Olcott

Feb. 23—OLCOTT — A new restaurant will be serving up seafood in a style reminiscent of an old local staple.

Olcott native Wayne Michalak and his wife, Destini, are opening their new restaurant DW's Juicy Clam Shack, 5860 East Main St., right down the street from where The Seafood Bar once stood.

Wayne recalls many trips to The Seafood Bar from his old home a couple of miles away, and his mother steaming clams in several other local establishments including The Black Stallion Tavern.

"Since (The Seafood Bar closed several years ago), there really wasn't any type of seafood-specific restaurants here in Olcott," he said.

Destini said that while their restaurant will have a "different twist" to it, community anticipation has been building on their Facebook page about the return of a seafood restaurant to the lakeside hamlet.

"It's the remembrance of The Seafood Bar that's triggering everybody," she said.

After creating the page last fall, Wayne said that they have been gaining significant community traction.

"It blew up overnight. I'm getting requests from people saying they're coming all the way from Rochester and Syracuse," he said.

It's also that community input that has assisted the Michalaks in compiling some of their menu items.

"I was basically letting the consumer pick what the menu is going to be and the number one things were, obviously, the steamed and raw clams, the clam broth, and the little tiny salads that (The Seafood Bar) used to give," Wayne said.

In addition to clams, DW's Juicy Clam Shack will offer "Louisiana-style" seafood such as crawfish and shrimp boils.

Currently the Michalaks are putting the finishing touches on the building, which previously had been occupied with storage units. The restaurant layout will include a bar and eventually an outdoor patio.

DW's will have a soft opening March 3 in conjunction with the Olcott Polar Bear Swim. The doors will be open officially, Thursday through Sunday each week, starting April 6 ahead of the total solar eclipse.