Raw Video: Scene of Shooting in Brentwood That Injured 3
Police were responding to a shooting in Brentwood that has injured three people, authorities said.
Police were responding to a shooting in Brentwood that has injured three people, authorities said.
Authorities in Contra Costa County are investigating a triple shooting in Brentwood that has left one person dead (8-24-2021)
A woman was shot while driving along Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo, with her car being hit by nearly a dozen bullets, the California Highway Patrol said.
Miami Beach PD said a firearm was located at the scene, which in the 1400 block of Ocean Drive.
Keeshanna Jackson, 18, died of gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting near Southern Illinois University.
NEW CLUES: Smartwatch GPS data is revealing details in the death of ultramarathon runner Philip Kreycik whose body was found earlier this month in Pleasanton.
Addressing an emergency session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ambassador Nasir Ahmad Andisha called for member states to send a strong message to the Taliban and others that rights abuses "will have consequences". However, so far a draft of the council's resolution submitted by Pakistan does not mention the Taliban by name and falls short of calling for a fact-finding mission to probe them as advocated by some Western countries. He said that restrictions and violations were taking place despite early Taliban pledges to respect human rights, citing incidents of forced marriage, intimidation of journalists as well as reports of door-to-door searches.
As per country’s constitution, president can serve only one six-year term
"It's really hard. The hardest part is seeing her, taking her to bed and saying goodnight and then wake up the next day and she's gone," said the father of a Concord teenager, who police say may have died in an accidental overdose over the weekend.
Could one of Katie's exes be Bachelor Nation's next leading man?
The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.
Flipping luxury estates at eight-figure prices is a whole different ballgame than flipping “ordinary” suburban homes. High maintenance buyers demand bespoke finishes and name-brand designers, and the bigger and more complicated the house, the more potential for hidden costs. And with a vastly smaller buyer pool, bad timing and bad luck can easily break the […]
In one, a man dangles over the edge of an Oklahoma City overpass, his legs swinging in midair as police grab his arms and pull him from the brink. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
The spike in hospitalizations of unvaccinated adults — which are almost all preventable — cost the U.S. health system more than $2 billion in June and July, per a KFF analysis.Why it matters: Those costs are ultimately shouldered by all of us, not just those who remain unvaccinated and then get severely ill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: A coronavirus hospitalization costs, on average, around $20,000. Using CDC
Several new laws in Illinois aim to protect victims of domestic violence.
Spurred by tax hikes, ever-increasing regulations and the recent departures of high-profile tech companies, many high net worth individuals are eyeing the exit door. The post The California Exodus: How to Exit the State With Your Fortune Intact appeared first on Worth.
After severe flooding that tore the foundation out from under some houses in New Jersey, residents are returning to their homes to clean up and volunteers are lending all the aid they can.
Bitcoin has taken back half of the gains lost in the April to July period, but bullish momentum may slow.
(Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec
A month after guiding the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years, Mike Budenholzer was rewarded with a multiyear contract extension.
'We have dreamed of moving closer to the beach — we've been in the mountains far too long. Our kids need things to do, we crave good food and better job opportunities.'