Rawlen Scully, Pineville resident, charged after fatal hit-and-run in Grant Parish

A Pineville man was arrested after an Oct. 5 hit-and-run crash in Grant Parish killed a man who was changing a tire.

Rawlen Scully, 62, bonded out of the Grant Parish Detention Facility on Friday. He had been transferred there after his arrest in Alexandria early that morning and being booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on a felony warrant.

Scully was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and hit and run.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash on the night of Oct. 5 at the entrance of the Jena Choctaw Pines Casino, which is off U.S. Highway 167 near Creola.

A man identified as Michael Perry had been hit by a pickup while standing near the back of his car, which had a flat tire. The truck also hit Perry's vehicle.

Lakeshia Davis death: Man wanted in stabbing death of Alexandria woman arrested in Jonesboro

'Senseless'" Loved ones of murder victims gather in Alexandria to remember those lost

The release did not give Perry's age or where he lived.

Perry died at the scene, and the driver of the truck who hit him did not stop. The driver later was identified as Scully, reads the news release.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Pineville resident arrested after hit-and-run death of Michael Perry