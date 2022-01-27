Rawlings to be sentenced in children's Tonto Creek drowning deaths after taking plea deal

Daniel and Lacey Rawlings, the couple charged in the 2019 drowning deaths of three children in their family, were set to be sentenced on Thursday after accepting a plea deal in December.

The pair was indicted in April 2020 after they attempted to cross the flooded Tonto Creek with seven children in a military-style truck in November 2019. Officials at the time said there were barricades in place as well as signs warning drivers not to cross when the area was flooded.

The vehicle got stuck in the floodwaters.

Daniel and Lacey Rawlings, along with four of the children, were rescued. Willa Rawlings, 6, her brother Colby Rawlings, 5, and cousin Austin Rawlings, 5, died after being swept into the creek.

The couple initially pleaded not guilty in December 2020, but took plea deals in December 2021. Daniel Rawlings pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse, while Lacey Rawlings pleaded guilty to seven counts of child abuse.

The sentencing hearing was expected to take place between 10 a.m. and noon and 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Cassie Ornelas, deputy court administrator for the Gila County Superior Court. The hearing will be livestreamed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1l4Ds_CN_yw

