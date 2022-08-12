Rawlings woman arrested in alleged child neglect incident

Aug. 12—CUMBERLAND — A Rawlings woman was arrested Friday on child neglect charges after she allegedly left her children, ages 11, 7 and 1, unattended for more than an hour while she was at a local methadone clinic, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

An alarm at the residence and a 911 call brought deputies to the scene in the 21400 block of McMullen Highway just before 9 a.m.

The children apparently made the 911 call after they locked themselves in a closet upon becoming frightened by the alarm, deputies said.

Police also said repeated efforts to contact Sheena Raw Alston, the children's mother, were unsuccessful. She arrived home at 9:48 a.m. and told police the children were asleep when she left the residence at 8:30 a.m. to visit the clinic.

Alaton was arrested on three counts of child neglect and two counts of unattended chilld and was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center, pending her initial court appearance.