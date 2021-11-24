Rawlins waives speedy trial in second rape case

Nov. 23—LIMA — A Lima man facing a second rape charge waived his right to a speedy trial on his latest charge.

The attorney for Jordyn Rawlins, 19, indicated he needed to look over more than 500 pages in documents recently generated by the prosecutors in the case and also needed more time to procure a DNA expert to help in building a defense.

An Allen County grand jury indicted Rawlins on the rape charge after the case was transferred from juvenile court.

Rawlins was 17 at the time of the alleged incident on or about Sept. 14, 2020.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser approved the waiver of the speedy trial and set a pretrial hearing on this case and a previous rape charge for Dec. 21.

