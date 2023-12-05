Ray Buursma: Convoluted reasoning In Colorado

Her explanation was lengthy, but she couldn’t pull the trigger.

Last month, Judge Sarah Wallace ruled Trump could not be disqualified from future presidential elections in Colorado.

The basis for the attempted denial was the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, specifically the third section — “No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress, or elector of president and vice president, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Now, the judge acknowledged Trump incited the Jan 6 riots. She wrote, “The Court concludes, based on its findings of fact and the applicable law detailed above, that Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and therefore ‘engaged’ in insurrection within the meaning of Section Three of the 14th Amendment.”

That sounds rather conclusive, doesn’t it? You’d think the case was settled, but you’d be wrong, at least according to Wallace.

Why?

Because, according to the judge, while the 14th Amendment specifically mentions senators, representatives, electors who choose the president and VP (in our convoluted presidential electoral system), American government office holders, military officers, state officers and on and on, it DOES NOT specifically mention president or vice president. And that lack of detail was enough for the judge. She seemed oblivious to the clause stating anyone who “holds any office” was included in the prohibition.

When I read Wallace’s rationale, I was bewildered. Surely she could not consider this a legitimate loophole, for I clearly remembered something I taught my fifth-grade students for over a quarter century — the Constitution’s Presidential Oath of Office.

It reads: I, (insert name), do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the president of the United States, and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

There it was, clear as a bell for the judge to see. The president is indeed an office holder, for the Constitution states it must be faithfully executed, and the president-elect states so when he recites his oath. Remember, the 14th Amendment applies to the holder of “any office."

In the past, Americans had a higher level of respect for the judiciary. They were, at least theoretically, above politics. Their dedication was to the Constitution. That high regard took a hit after several recent Supreme Court rulings and after the expose’ that two Supreme Court justices had profited from financial gifts and in-kind contributions from wealthy benefactors. Perhaps even more judges have unethically benefitted while delivering justice.

And now a judge cannot determine the president of the United States is an office holder in America’s government, despite the wording of the presidential oath which includes the phrase, “office of the president.”

Once again, the judicial branch resorts to verbal gymnastics, twisted logic, and the use of whatever rationale it desires. Stare Decicis must be followed, except when justices don’t like an earlier court’s decision. Connecting dots any middle school student could connect can be ignored if a judge doesn’t want them connected.

America continues to battle through dark and dismal days, and one of the few lifelines available to grasp is slowly slipping away.

Checking facts

Mark Twain said, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

How many times do we sheepishly accept someone’s authoritatively made claim because we are uncertain of its veracity? I did so often in the past, but I learned there are liars everywhere. And some of these liars didn’t even know they were lying. They simply regurgitated false facts presented by others.

I changed my approach. Now, when someone offers a suspicious claim, I ask, “That’s an interesting claim. How do you know that? What is your source?” Four times of five, the response is similar to, “Well, that’s what I heard.”

But all of us should educate ourselves concerning false facts when we feel doubt, and several websites do the hard work for us. I encourage you to explore Snopes, Politifact, FactCheck, SciCheck and MediaBiasFactCheck, among others. Use these sites to determine the accuracy of public interest claims.

And by the way, Twain might have said the phrase above, but he was not the originator of the sentiment. He merely changed a word or two from comments of several who expressed the thought long before he did.

— Community Columnist Ray Buursma is a resident of Holland. Contact him at writetoraybuursma@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ray Buursma: Convoluted reasoning In Colorado