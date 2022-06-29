Ray City man charged in Valdosta shooting

Jun. 29—VALDOSTA — A Ray City man was charged Wednesday in a Valdosta shooting that took place earlier in the week, police said.

At 6:28 a.m., police officers headed out to the 600 block of East Jane Street on an E911 call that someone had been shot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers were stopped by a driver who had the shooting victim in his car, suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The shooting victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said.

Detectives determined the shooting victim was walking along East Jane Street when the shooter approached and shot him, the statement said.

Wednesday, deputies with both Lowndes and Berrien counties found the 30-year-old shooting suspect in his Ray City home and took him into custody on warrants for felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the police statement said.

The shooting victim — a 29-year-old Valdosta man — was jailed on a felony charge for possession of cocaine, police said.

"This was an isolated incident and, luckily, no one else was injured. This senseless incident occurred in a residential area where numerous children live. I am proud of the great work of our detectives to identify the offender so quickly. The continuous great teamwork with our partnering agencies resulted in this dangerous offender being taken off the streets," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.