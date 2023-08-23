Ray City man convicted on federal drug, firearms charges

Aug. 23—VALDOSTA — A Ray City man was convicted in federal court last week of armed drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Tuesday.

Demetris Gervone Bellamy, 31, was found guilty of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Aug. 17, court officials said.

Bellamy faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10. There is no parole in the federal system, according to the justice department.

A cooperating witness in a drug trafficking investigation told law enforcement they received methamphetamine from a source named "Nitro," later identified as Bellamy, court officials said.

Law enforcement conducted a controlled methamphetamine buy from Bellamy on Sept. 9, 2021, watching him leave his Ray City home carrying a bag and arriving at a location in Valdosta.

Bellamy fled the scene after he realized law enforcement was present, tossing a bag of nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine immediately before he was apprehended, the justice department said.

Investigators located a firearm in his car, along with a scale, baggies and quantities of other drugs. Post-arrest, Bellamy admitted to acquiring "30 bricks" of methamphetamine as well as the firearm found in his vehicle from another person.

A recorded jail call captured Bellamy telling a friend that he was going to get out of his charges because he tossed the drugs while he was running and the firearm was found in his vehicle, as opposed to on his person, court officials said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.