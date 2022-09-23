Ray City man heading to prison

Sep. 23—RAY CITY — A Ray City man was sentenced Sept. 9 in three cases covering multiple charges, including two charges of child sex crimes, the district attorney said.

Ziron Dicorey Palmer, 19, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, according to a statement from Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase Studstill.

Palmer was sentenced in three felony cases involving child molestation in one case; aggravated stalking and sexual exploitation of a child in a second case; and aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and inciting a riot in a third case, the statement said.

"The charges in these cases were closely linked," Studstill said. "Because of the nature of the charges and to protect the victim, we are unable to give out many details in this case."

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.