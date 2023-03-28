Ray County officials search for jail escapee considered danger to the community
Ray County officials are searching for an inmate who escaped Tuesday morning from the jail.
Justin Robinson, 40, fled the jail and was last seen at 2:45 a.m. in the area of Spartan Drive and East Main Street in Richmond, according to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.
Robinson, who was charged in January with several counts of first-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child, is considered a danger to the community.
He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. Robinson has brown hair and brown eyes.