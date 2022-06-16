Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Builds $5.7 Billion Bet Against European Stocks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nishant Kumar
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ray Dalio
    American investor

(Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has emerged as the biggest short seller of European stocks, wagering more than $5.7 billion against them in a bid to profit from a potential decline in value.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The investment by the world’s biggest hedge fund firm includes a $1 billion position against semiconductor manufacturer ASML Holding NV and a short wager on TotalEnergies SE worth about $752 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on regulatory filings. The firm has raised its short bets in the region this month to 18 companies.

Short positions are built by selling borrowed shares and buying them back at lower values, pocketing the difference as profit. It’s a handy tool for hedge funds with stocks globally diving into a bear market, under pressure from rising interest rates and spiraling inflation.

It’s not clear if the bets aim for pure profit from declining shares, or form part of a broader hedging strategy at the firm, which uses quantitative models to invest. The total short positions could be even higher because investment firms are not required to disclose smaller bets. Bridgewater, which manages about $150 billion in assets, is the biggest short-seller in Europe, based on the value of its positions.

Greg Jensen, the co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater, declined to comment specifically on the bets but said in a Bloomberg TV interview that assets are emerging from the “suspended animation” created by constant liquidity from central banks. The adjustments are abrupt but small compared to the rally over the last decade that was fueled by quantitative easing, he added.

“You still have very big moves in financial assets in Europe and in the US,” Jensen said. “And that’s what we see and our positions are essentially to protect ourselves from that type of environment.”

Dalio said in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper published Thursday that he is buying assets offering protection against inflation while steering clear of debt assets and countries at risk of domestic strife or international war.

Shorting equities is a tried-and-tested strategy for Bridgewater. Its $14 billion bet against European companies in 2020 also included a short against ASML, and the firm drew attention in 2018 after putting on a $22 billion wager against stocks in the region.

(Updates with Greg Jensen’s comments from fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied, halting a five-day rout that took 10% off the S&P 500, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said outsized rate hikes will be rare as officials intensify their battle against sky-high inflation. Treasury yields slumped alongside the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Cen

  • Jordan Revives Swiss Shock Tactics, Joining Rate-Hike Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- “Sometimes you have to take tough decisions.”Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansThat was Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan’s comment in early 2016 as he looked back on

  • Germany Tells EU to Prepare for Escalated Brexit Feud With UK

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany told European Union nations that relations between the UK and the bloc reached a new low and they should be ready for a serious fight if London enacts the bill it proposed to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies

  • Private Equity Faces ‘Crisis of Value’ Over Inflated Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Private owners of assets face a “crisis of value”, after years of prices being driven higher by rock-bottom interest rates, according to two senior private equity figures.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home

  • Energy turmoil for Europe: Russia again cuts natural gas exports through key European pipeline

    The state-owned energy giant said on Twitter that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would be cut again Thursday

  • Musk-Twitter Takeover Drama Takes Another Turn With Town Hall Meeting

    Twitter shareholders will have a better idea of whether Elon Musk still will buy the social media firm after today's town hall meeting.

  • Gold’s Floor Price Is Getting Higher, Top Producer Newmont Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest gold producer isn’t about to join bullion bugs in predicting a price rally. But Tom Palmer does see a higher floor forming under the market as years of stimulus devolve into a fight to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Econ

  • Where to Invest Your Cash Now—Even if You Might Need It Soon

    From building an emergency fund to saving for a house down payment, here are tactical moves you can make to enhance the power of your cash in an inflationary environment

  • Ukraine Latest: Scholz, Macron, Draghi Back Ukraine EU Candidacy

    (Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania pledged support for Ukraine to become a candidate to join the European Union after talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv intended to show unity in the face of Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Ba

  • Twitter Cancels Its Company Retreat at Disneyland, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has canceled a companywide retreat scheduled for January 2023 at Disneyland, saying cost-cutting measures to reduce corporate travel led the event to be scrapped.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-H

  • Thai PM Faces No-Confidence Vote With Elections Just Months Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha will face a no-confidence vote in parliament with the opposition set to grill his government on a range of issues including economic mismanagement while the ruling coalition grapples with internal divisions. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Ban

  • KKR predicts corporate profit downturn as market looks beyond Fed moves

    KKR forecaster Henry McVey makes bearish call on S&P corporate profits with a decline expected in 2023.

  • Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Profit Wiped Out by Commodity Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s hot-selling Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and other plug-in models are being rendered unprofitable by rising raw material costs. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets Wrap“

  • Goldman Buyback Desk Was Flooded With Orders During Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- While hedge funds were busy bailing from stocks at a record pace as the S&P 500 plunged into a bear market, Corporate America was furiously buying.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • Consumer Spending Is Running Out Of Steam and the Market Isn’t Ready For It

    (Bloomberg) -- A key source of US economic growth this year -- consumer spending -- is showing signs of losing steam, even before Wednesday’s round of Federal Reserve rate hikes kick in. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home

  • Tesla Stock Has More Than Twitter Weighing on It

    (Bloomberg) -- The Twitter overhang on Tesla Inc. shares is turning out to be among the least of investors’ problems. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansElon Musk’s decision to pursue a takeov

  • Japan’s Kyowa Kirin Eying $1 Billion Sale of Pharma Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyowa Kirin Co., the Japanese specialty pharmaceutical firm, is considering a sale of some of its international assets that could fetch about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Bu

  • Fortress-Backed Brightline Delays Long-Term Bond Sale for Florida Train

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, the rail company backed by Fortress Investment Group, is putting off testing bond investors’ faith in its luxury Florida passenger train amid turmoil in the fixed-income markets.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans

  • U.S. Oil Companies Begin To Bid On Federal Land Leases As Pressure On Biden Grows

    Oil companies are readying to bid for the rights to start drilling on federal lands for the first time under Biden.

  • Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

    The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest rate hike since 1994, and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. Equities were volatile after the announcement, before decidedly turning higher after Chair Jerome Powell said in his press conference that either 50 basis points or 75 basis points were most likely at the next meeting in July but that he did not expect hikes of 75 basis points to be common.