Ray Dalio Defends His 'Cash Is Trash' Stance

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), the billionaire hedge fund manager, famously claimed "cash is trash" in January. At the time, Covid-19 was not classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and many expected the spread of the virus to be contained in China.





Since then, the United States has become the epicenter of the virus, and according to the Bloomberg recession prediction model, an economic downturn is now unavoidable.

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. equity markets have declined drastically since reaching record highs in February. For instance, the S&P 500 Index is down approximately 15% year to date as of April 13, even after the gains in the last week.

Investors with access to cash, undoubtedly, are in a better position to bank on the attractive opportunities that have surfaced as a result of this decline. Regardless, Dalio still holds that it's unwise to hoard cash. This analysis attempts to determine the thought process of the guru based on his recent comments.

Volatility and negative returns are two different concepts

Dalio has been proactive on social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Reddit since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Answering a question by a Reddit user, the guru wrote:



"Please remember that while it (value of cash) doesn't move around in value as much as other assets, there is a costly negative return to it. So I still think that cash is trash relative to other alternatives, particularly those that will retain their value or increase their value during reflationary periods (such as gold and some stocks)."







The primary objective of an investor should be to generate attractive returns in the long term. To do this, it's imperative to invest in asset classes that will produce the best returns. Cash, however, fails to deliver market-beating returns in the long term. When there is significant volatility in markets, many investors are quick to lose their perspective and seek the shelter of safe-haven asset classes such as cash and bonds. In the short-term, such a flight to safety proves to be a wise decision as stock prices tumble across the board. However, things look drastically different when the long-run investment returns of various asset classes are evaluated.

Source: Novel Investor

Data from the above table confirms that cash is the worst-performing asset class over the last 15 years. But, in 2018, when capital markets delivered negative returns as a result of trade tensions between the United States and China, cash delivered the best returns in comparison to all other types of securities. This, however, is not an accurate representation of historical performance.

As Dalio points out, short-termism is dictating the terms of the investment decision making process of many investors today, which could prove to be a costly mistake (unless, of course, you need liquiditity).

Now is the worst time to be hoarding cash

Tactically allocating a small portion of a portfolio to cash and liquid assets has proven to be a wise decision. The ideal number varies from one investor to another because of differences in the investment time horizon, near-term financial obligations and the level of risk tolerance.