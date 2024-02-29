Ray Donovan gets new spin-off show from Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie is set to head a new Ray Donovan spin-off show. Loosely based on the Showtime crime drama starring Liev Schreiber, Paramount+ project The Donovans has Ritchie attached as director and executive producer.

Top Boy creator Roman Bennett is also set to write 10 episodes in the series, according to Deadline.

Ray Donovan follows the titular criminal (Schreiber), a Los Angeles "fixer" who is the go-to guy for celebrities, athletes, businesspeople, and socialites to make their problems disappear.

A synopsis for the spin-off show The Donovans reads: "With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London's most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what's in store tomorrow."

Bennett has said the team behind The Donovans wants to show viewers the "bone-deep truths" of how the criminal family operate.

"We're going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world," he said in a statement. "At the same time, I'm totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I'm committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact.

"We're going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will — inevitably — impact on our own lives."

Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, described Bennett and Ritchie as the "dream-team" to create the new show.

"Guy Ritchie and Ronan Bennett are the ideal dream-team to create a new global hit franchise with The Donovans," he said. "Guy's riveting and stylish directorial approach combined with Ronan's captivating and brutally authentic writing will transfix audiences into a wild and twisted world full of new adventures."

It comes as Ritchie's latest series, The Gentlemen, is heading to Netflix on March 7. The new crime drama will see The White Lotus actor Theo James as Eddie Horniman, who finds himself involved in criminal affairs after inheriting his father's estate after his death.

Skins star Kaya Scodelario, Lady Chatterley's Lover actor Joely Richardson, Snatch's Vinnie Jones, and Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito will also appear in the eight-episode series.

Ray Donovan series 1 to 7 are available to stream now on Paramount+.

