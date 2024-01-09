Ray Epps sentenced to probation

This image from video provided by the Justice Department and contained in the government’s sentencing memorandum shows Ray Epps, left, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Epps, a former Arizona resident who was targeted by right-wing conspiracy theories about the U.S. Capitol riot, was sentenced on Tuesday to a year of probation for joining the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. | Justice Department via Associated Press

After the U.S. Capitol insurrection, a man named Ray Epps was the subject of conspiracy theories about him being an undercover federal agent. Now he has been sentenced to one year of probation for his involvement on Jan. 6, 2021.

Epps was charged with one count of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to court documents.

Epps, who has said he is a two-time voter for former President Donald Trump and a former member of the Oath Keepers, entered a guilty plea in September. Chief Judge James Boasberg sentenced him to one year of probation without any jail time. As part of his sentence, he will serve 100 hours of community service.

During the sentencing Boasberg “noted that Epps knowingly joined a mob and entered a walled-off area on the day of attack — but then confessed to law enforcement, helped congressional investigators, and saw his life upended by the conspiracy theories,” according to Politico.

The conspiracy theory that Epps is an undercover agent has been dispelled by the FBI itself.

The FBI has previously issued a statement that said, “Ray Epps has never been an FBI source or an FBI employee.”

Ahead of his sentencing, Epps’ attorney Edward Ungvarsky wrote in a filing, “Mr. Epps admitted to the commission of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restrictive area because he is guilty of the offense. He fully accepts his responsibility.”

Prosecuting attorneys Matthew Graves and Michael Gordon recommended a sentence of six months of incarceration alongside one year of supervised release and $500 in restitution in a filing ahead of sentencing.

“Such a sentence protects the community, promotes respect for the law, and deters future crime by imposing restrictions on Epps’ liberty as a consequence of his behavior, while recognizing his acceptance of responsibility for his crime, his efforts to deescalate conflicts between rioters and police officers, and his cooperation with the FBI and Congress,” Graves and Gordon wrote in the filing.

During his sentencing, Epps told Boasberg, per The Hill, “Jan. 6 violence was not generated by the FBI; it was generated by people like me who supported President Trump and listened to his lies.”

The Hill reported that Epps said he knows President Joe Biden won the election and expressed regret over his actions. “In hindsight, I realize that’s not what a constitution-loving American should have done.”