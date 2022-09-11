Ray J calls Kris Jenner the 'mastermind' of his sex tape with Kim Kardashian after she denied being involved during a lie-detector test

Ray J called out the entire Kardashian family for their actions against him. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Prince Williams/Getty Images

Ray J accused Kris Jenner of lying about her participation in the leak of his sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

Jenner took a lie-detector test on "The Late Late Show," and said she had nothing to do with the release.

The R&B singer threatened legal action and claimed that the lie-detector examiner was a "fake."

R&B artist Ray J accused Kris Jenner of leaking the 2007 sex tape between him and his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and trying to make him "look like a liar."

In a lie-detector test segment on Friday's episode of the "Late Late Show with James Corden," Jenner denied that she helped release Kardashian's sex tape with Ray J. The singer responded in a string of heated Instagram videos on Saturday, where he accused Jenner of faking the lie-detector test results.

"I'm looking at somebody's mama lying. You go and try and crush my career, make me look stupid, when you know you was the mastermind, and then go out to dinner later and eat with your rich friends," Ray J said in the 28-minute Instagram live that was then posted to his feed.

"I don't know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person. Period … You done fucked with the wrong Black man," he said in the video.

Ray J also claimed during the Instagram live that Jenner had him and Kardashian make two separate versions of the tape for "safety" to ensure that the "better" one was leaked.

The singer said that he and his team have "receipts" detailing who is really at fault for the leak that happened almost 15 years ago. He also threatened the Kardashian family with legal action.

"I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I'm deserved from all of y'all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what's up," Ray J said.

Ray J also provided text conversations between him and Kanye West, Kardashian's ex-husband.

"This is me and Kanye talking 'cause I'm trying to help him with whatever he needs help with as a father and just to show him that I got his back. And I told him the real story about how Kris Jenner put the tape out," he said while showing the texts.

In another Instagram post, the singer blamed CBS for hosting the "fake" lie-detector test and claimed that the examiner John Grogan is not reliable.

"John Grogan is a fake," Ray J said. "He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite."

He continued: "This is the dude Kris Jenner had take her lie detector test to make me look like a liar. And what's more sad is the network allowed it to happen! Everybody getting sued 4 defamation … I can't wait to show you the truth."

