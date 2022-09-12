Ray J says Kris Jenner made him and Kim Kardashian film a second sex tape and then watched both to choose which one to release

Ray J called out the entire Kardashian family for their actions against him, Blac Chyna, Kanye West and more. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Prince Williams/Getty Images

Ray J claims Kris Jenner watched his and Kim Kardashian's sex tape to choose the "better" version to release.

He showed a purported contract to release the sex tape in a video, which listed three different tapes.

Ray J spoke out after Jenner said on "The Late Late Show" that she didn't help release the tape.

Ray J claimed that Kris Jenner watched multiple different versions of his 2007 sex tape with Kim Kardashian so that she could choose the one in which her daughter looked the best.

Ray J, whose full name is William Ray Norwood Jr., spoke again about the sex tape after Jenner said that she did not help release the tape while sitting for a lie detector test on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

In a 44-minute long Instagram video, Ray J said again that he, Jenner, and Kardashian had collaborated to release the tape that propelled Kardashian and her family into the public eye, showing a purported contract he said was used to negotiate the deal. One document he showed identified three "deliverables" titled "tape 1: Cabo intro," "tape 2: Cabo sex," and "tape 3: Santa Barbara sex."

In an earlier 28-minute-long Instagram video, Ray J alleged that Jenner had asked him and Kardashian to record the "Santa Barbara" tape.

"The third sex tape, or the second they been trying to play me on, that shit called 'Santa Barbara sex,' her momma made us go shoot it for safety," Ray J said. "She watched the motherfucker and said hey, 'We're gonna go with the first one 'cause the first one is better. It gives my daughter a better look than the second one that I made y'all do.'"

Ray J said in the 44-minute video that the deliverables were written in Kardashian's handwriting, saying that she had written them for him because she and Jenner were "rushing" him to sign the contract.

A representative for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The tape, titled "Kim Kardashian: Superstar," was released in 2007 by Vivid Entertainment, which claimed that it had bought the tape for $1 million from an unidentified third party, People reported that year. It featured footage of Kardashian and Ray J, who dated from 2002 to 2006, that was filmed in Cabo San Lucas in 2002.

Ray J told the Daily Mail in May that the tape has "never been a leak," saying that it was a "deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me." He told the publication that he decided to speak out after the tape featured prominently in the first several episodes of season one of "The Kardashians," the family's show on Hulu that premiered in April.

On the show, Kardashian said she was being threatened with the release of purported extra footage from the sex tape. In the show's third episode, her ex-husband Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) traveled from New York City to Los Angeles and back to retrieve the remaining footage from Ray J.

Kardashian and Jenner have historically maintained that they did not orchestrate the release of the tape and have poked fun at the notion in the past. During her "Saturday Night Live" monologue in October 2021, Kardashian cracked a joke about her mother forgetting to tell her that the sex tape was "premiering" in 2007.

