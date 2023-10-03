Ray Shetler assault trial set to begin in Westmoreland County

Oct. 3—GREENSBURG, Pa. — A trial is expected to begin this week in Westmoreland County court for a New Florence man who is accused of assaulting police officers as they arrested him in 2021.

Jury selection for Ray Allen Shetler's trial is expected to begin on Tuesday, representatives from both sides in the case confirmed Monday. That comes after a year's worth of delays, or "continuances," that Shetler's defense attorneys say violated his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Shetler — who in 2018 was found not guilty of murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of a St. Clair Township police officer — has been in county jail since late 2021 on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disarming a law enforcement officer.

While the jury in Shetler's previous trial acquitted him of murder, it did find him guilty of stealing a vehicle after leaving the shooting scene.

He was on probation on that conviction when a warrant was issued for his arrest after he tested positive on a drug test and failed to appear for a probation hearing, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Shetler was found hiding at a friend's St. Clair Township residence after a five-day search.

Authorities alleged that he resisted arrest and attacked officers before being hit in the eye with a Taser and taken into custody.

Shetler has maintained that he was assaulted by the officers and struck in the eye in retaliation for firing the shot that killed Officer Lloyd Reed Jr. in 2015.

Reed was responding to a domestic violence call involving Shetler when Shetler shot him. Shetler's defense attorney argued at trial that it was a case of self-defense; Shetler testified that he did not know the person pointing a gun at him was a police officer and that he was unable to see Reed was in uniform.

One of Shetler's defense attorneys, assistant public defender Jennifer DeFlitch, said Shetler is looking forward to his day in court. He has been pressing for that day to come for months in court filings.

Shetler's attorneys filed a motion on Sept. 22 asking for the charges against Shetler to be tossed, arguing that his constitutional right to a speedy trial has been violated. They wrote in the motion that 652 days had passed since the initial criminal complaint was filed against Shetler in the case — nearly a year longer than the "Rule 600" trial deadline of 365 days.

"The commonwealth has failed to proceed with the prosecution against (Shetler) in a diligent and timely matter," assistant public defender Michael Garofalo wrote.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio denied the motion last week, saying 314 of those days were "excludable" due to requests by Shetler's attorneys to continue the case.

"The Defendant knowingly waived his Rule 600 rights, for approximately two months each time," she wrote in a one-page order.

That alone gives prosecutors additional time to bring the case to court, Bilik-DeFazio wrote.

DeFlitch said that the public defenders disagree, but they plan to wait until Shetler's trial is resolved before filing an appeal with the state Superior Court.