Raylee Browning death trial continued until June

Feb. 18—The trial for a father and two women who are accused of causing the 2018 death of an 8-year-old Oak Hill girl is continued until June 6, Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake ruled Thursday.

Marty Browning Jr., his wife, Julie Titchenell Browning, and Julie's sister, Sherie Titchenell, were each arrested in December 2019 for the death of Marty Jr.'s daughter, Raylee Browning.

All are charged with one count each of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian. Each was also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death. Both charges are felonies.

The latest trial date for the three defendants was March 1, 2022. The trial had previously been set for March 2021, July 2021 and October 2021.

Blake made the decision to continue the trial.

Special prosecuting attorney Brian Parsons declined Thursday to comment on the continuance.

Blake had heard pre-trial motions earlier this month and ruled that testimony by Raylee's gym teacher at Mount Lookout Elementary School would be admitted as intrinsic evidence, meaning that jurors must hear the evidence in order to understand the criminal charges the three defendants are facing.

Oak Hill Police Department Cpl. James Pack launched a lengthy investigation into Raylee's death when she died on Dec. 26, 2018, at Plateau Medical Center. PMC staff reported to Pack that the child had lacerations and bruises, that she was emaciated and that her rectum was torn.

She was under the care of Child Protective Services (CPS) when she died.

The State Medical Examiner's Office reported she died of complications caused by an untreated infection.

OHPD Police Chief Mike Whisman and another Fayette official had reported in December 2019 that Nicholas County CPS had not cooperated with police during the initial stages of the criminal investigation and that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) had declined to provide complete CPS records of Raylee's case after she died.

Nicholas CPS Supervisor Joe Sorrent retired on Dec. 29, 2018. In November, he was working as a temporary CPS worker, according to WVDHHR officials.

Raylee's mother, Janice Wriston of Scarbro, sued WVDHHR and Sorrent in federal court in 2020, alleging that CPS records were deleted and falsified and that the state had violated Raylee's civil rights.

A judge dismissed the case on the grounds that the state would not grant permission for Wriston to sue the state. The judge permitted Wriston to sue the CPS supervisor at a later date but would not permit her to file another suit against CPS in her daughter's death.

Earlier this month, Mount Lookout Elementary School teacher Carrie Ciliberti testified that CPS records allegedly kept by a CPS worker appeared to contain false information, based on Ciliberti's memory of the meetings, and that Raylee was severely malnourished in first grade and had bruises and scabs on her body.

The defendants are going on trial together, but each has a separate attorney.

Steve Mancini represents Marty Jr., who had primary custody of the child.

Mark Plants represents Julie, who had worked at the Kathleen and John Faltis Child shelter in Summersville, a non-profit shelter that has strong ties to CPS.

Shelter officials have not responded to requests for details about Julie's job title, duties and length of employment.

Evan Dove represents Sherie, who witnesses said performed the bulk of child care for Raylee and Julie's three children.

In light of the controversy surrounding the accuracy of Raylee's CPS records, it is expected that the case will rely heavily on scientific testimony from medical experts.

Parsons has called an infectious diseases expert, along with a child abuse expert from Charleston Area Medical Center.

Defense attorneys have also called medical experts.