Raylee jury: Guilty of neglect

Jun. 14—The three defendants accused in the death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning could face up to 15 years in prison after being found guilty on one of the two charges presented before a jury in Fayette County.

The jury's verdict was returned Monday afternoon after about 3 and-a-half hours of deliberations.

Raylee's father, Marty Browning Jr.; Marty's wife, Julie Titchenell Browning; and Julie's sister, Sherie Titchenell were arrested in December 2019 on charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian by child abuse and child neglect, which are two separate felony charges.

All three were found guilty on the charge of child neglect resulting in death and not guilty on the charge of child abuse resulting in death.

The child neglect charge carries a lesser sentence with a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 15 years. The child abuse charge had the possibly of a life sentence.

Following the verdict, special prosecuting attorney Brian Parsons made a motion that the defendants' bond be revoked citing the potential that they may decide to flee now that they are all convicted felons.

This was met by objections from the defendants' attorneys.

Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake untimely ruled in favor of the prosecution and ordered that the defendants be remanded into custody and taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await their sentencing which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on August 8.