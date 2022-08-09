Raymond Arroyo on beefed -up IRS: IRS spent over $700,000 buying ammo this year
Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo shares his concerns with how Biden is targeting average Americans with a beefed-up IRS
Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo shares his concerns with how Biden is targeting average Americans with a beefed-up IRS
Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.
The former vice president under George W. Bush is endorsing his daughter, Liz Cheney, who is up for re-election in Wyoming
Sinema was told that her last-minute intervention on the corporate minimum tax would introduce a big loophole in the tax code. She pursued it anyway.
The GOP is reacting in different ways after the FBI search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The former VP is asking for 'a full accounting' from Garland.
"We had fake airplanes, fake balloons. You name it, I did it," Manny Frockt said of the once-secret "Ghost Army," whose creations are in a traveling exhibit
Unlike Graham, a slew of Republican lawmakers swiftly came to Trump's defense and attacked the Department of Justice.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday defended her trip to Taiwan after China’s backlash, saying Chinese President Xi Jinping is “acting like a scared bully.”
President Biden says that he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are all one team, during briefing on Kentucky flood response efforts. Biden is visiting Kentucky after historic flooding that left at least 37 people dead. Biden is at odds with his Republican counterpart on the impact that climate change and other man-made environmental measures, with the White House saying this week to expect more extreme weather events.
A few exceptions, including Chris Christie and Tim Scott, called for more information about what led to the raid.
Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary.
Jennifer Lopez shared never-before-seen PDA pic of her and Ben Affleck and hinted at taking a break from working in her newsletter, On the JLo.
Story at a glance A lawsuit from Texas is trying to change the way the Affordable Care Act (ACA) forces health insurers to cover certain preventative care services. It specifically takes issue with health plans paying for birth control, HIV medication and testing for sexually transmitted diseases. If the lawsuit prevails, millions of Americans could…
Scottie Scheffler will be one of the golfers waiting to see how the Liv Lawsuit plays out on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2022, among many lawmakers who may want his job. Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty ImagesAs President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to hover around 40% and polls consistently show that most Americans do not want him to run for reelection, Biden’s spokespeople insist that he plans to run. It would be more surprising if he did not run. No eligible sitting president has declined to run for reelection since 1
Greene has condemned the Black Lives Matter movement for criticizing law enforcement and calling for police to be defunded.
Rudy Giuliani again professed ignorance about his travel arrangements amid a dispute with Georgia prosecutors over the timing of grand jury testimony.
(Reuters) -U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could end up owing as little as 10% of the $45.2 million in punitive damages that a Texas jury awarded to the parents of a Sandy Hook victim last week, legal experts told Reuters on Monday. A jury handed down the punitive damages' verdict on Friday and awarded the parents $4.1 million in compensatory damages on Thursday after a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, where Jones’ Infowars radio show and webcast is based. Jones was found last year to have defamed parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son Jesse Lewis died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, by spreading lies that they were part of a government plot to stage the massacre.
Trump plans to dine with a dozen members of the House Republican Study Committee at his summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - TUESDAY, 9 AUGUST 2022, 17:36 Families of Russian military personnel have begun to be deported from occupied Kherson after another strike on the Antonivka Bridge by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have been affected while the northern route serving Poland and Germany remains uninterrupted. The suspension of pipeline flows on Tuesday will hit countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which all rely heavily on Russian crude and have limited ability to import alternative supply by sea.