Raymond Building Supply to host hiring events starting Feb. 24

Priority Marketing
·2 min read
Aerial view of Raymond Building Supply in North Fort Myers.
Raymond Building Supply is hosting a series of hiring events starting Thursday, Feb. 24 at its North Fort Myers location with immediate start opportunities available to support ongoing demand in Southwest Florida.

The company is seeking experienced and entry-level job seekers to fill dozens of positions. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet company representatives, learn about careers available and be selected for on-the-spot interviews for potential employment. Current open positions include truss assemblers, yard associates, truck drivers and more, with day and night shifts available to accommodate a range of schedules.

Serving South Florida for over 60 years, Raymond Building Supply employs 440 people across five locations, offering employees an attractive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, short- and long-term disability, 401(k) matching and employer-provided life insurance as well as paid holidays, time off, sick leave and employee discounts. In addition, the company is background friendly and supports educational and career goals with continuing education programs, paid training and opportunities for promotion within the company.

“Southwest Florida is experiencing unprecedented growth, and we are expanding our team to help meet the continued demand for our contractor customers and overall community while providing career opportunities for people in our region,” said Mike Stevens, president of Raymond Building Supply. “We are hiring experienced candidates immediately to fill dozens of positions, with plans to add 75-125 to our team over the next six months alone.”

The Feb. 24 hiring event will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at Raymond Build Supply, located at 7751 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. Job seekers planning to attend are encouraged to text “Raymond” to 856-485-7779 and begin a quick and easy application process.

Additional hiring events will be hosted weekly on Thursdays for a limited time while demand remains. For more information on current job openings, visit www.RBSC.net/careers.

About Raymond Building Supply

Raymond Building Supply operates multiple locations in Lee, Collier, Sarasota and Polk counties in Florida. Raymond provides a wide range of products, including lumber, trusses, garage doors, windows, residential doors, commercial doors, cabinets and custom millwork, to residential and commercial customers. Raymond Building Supply is a division of US LBM Holdings, Inc., the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. For more information, visit www.RBSC.net.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Raymond Building Supply to host hiring events starting Feb. 24

