After Raymond Hansel rape conviction overturned on appeal, new sentence delivered

A North Carolina man who was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2018 Broome County rape conviction will serve a much shorter prison term after his original conviction was overturned on appeal.

Raymond A. Hansel was sentenced Tuesday in Broome County Court to two years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to second-degree rape.

Hansel was originally convicted in October 2019 on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and three counts of first-degree rape, all felonies.

The Broome County District Attorney's Office said Hansel, who is from Gaston County in North Carolina, engaged in two or more sex acts over the span of three months with a girl under the age of 13.

Hansel's crimes took place in the towns of Union and Conklin, and they included at least one act of sexual intercourse and oral sexual conduct, according to prosecutors.

He was sentenced in February 2020 to 15 years to life in prison.

Hansel and his lawyers appealed his conviction, and in December 2021, the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, Third Judicial Department overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial.

Hansel pleaded guilty to the reduced charge in September 2022 before his new trial was scheduled to take place.

"This plea, sentence and sex offender registration protects the victim from having to testify in court in the presence of the defendant," Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said following the sentencing.

