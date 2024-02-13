Raymond High students report an individual with gun on school grounds to school officials

Hinds County School District officials said Raymond High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday following reports from students stating they saw an individual carrying a gun.

In a letter sent to parents posted on social media, Superintendent Robert Sanders said two students reported seeing the person around 10:45 a.m. The person was wearing a blue hoodie, a mask and a handgun while walking through the student parking lot.

According to the letter, students said the individual turned around and left the parking area after being noticed by them.

Upon receiving the information, Sanders said school officials implemented safety protocols and initiated a lockdown procedure. Law enforcement officers "swiftly" responded to the scene and searched the premises.

The individual was "not found on school grounds," the letter states.

"I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. We have additional security measures in place and will be increasing our vigilance in the coming days," Sanders said in the letter. "We also encourage our students, staff and parents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to school authorities or law enforcement."

Sanders continued, "We understand that incidents like this can be unsettling, and we want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for our everyone at Raymond High School. Thank you for your cooperation and support in keeping our school community safe."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Raymond High School students report person with gun on school grounds