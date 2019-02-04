What Is Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) Share Price Doing?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Let’s talk about the popular Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). The company’s shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Raymond James Financial’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Raymond James Financial?

According to my valuation model, Raymond James Financial seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Raymond James Financial today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $99.26, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Raymond James Financial’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Raymond James Financial generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Raymond James Financial’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RJF’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RJF, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Raymond James Financial. You can find everything you need to know about Raymond James Financial in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Raymond James Financial, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

