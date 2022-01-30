Raymond James Rocks Its Record Book In 1st Quarter

Howard Riell
·3 min read

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) began 2022 by reporting a host of record results for the company's fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2021 and investors are taking notice.

The financial services companys record accomplishments included:

  • Quarterly net revenues of $2.78 billion

  • Quarterly net income of $446 million

  • Client assets under administration of $1.26 trillion

  • Financial assets under management of $203.2 billion

  • Clients domestic cash sweep balances of $73.5 billion

  • Net loans at Raymond James Bank of $26.1 billion

  • Quarterly investment banking revenues of $425 million, driven by record merger and acquisition (M&A) and advisory fees as well as record equity underwriting results



It feels good to start the calendar year where we are, Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly said during his companys first-quarter earnings call on Jan. 27. He added, Fiscal 2022 started off strong with record results this quarter, including net income growth of 43% over the fiscal first quarter of 2021, driven by record asset management and related administrative fees and record investment banking revenues. Furthermore, we are well positioned entering the fiscal second quarter, with record client assets under administration of $1.26 trillion, record financial assets under management of $203.2 billion, record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $26.1 billion, and strong activity levels for both financial advisor recruiting and investment banking. We also ended the quarter with record clients domestic cash sweep balances which should bode well with the anticipated rise in short-term interest rates.

One of the St. Petersburg, Florida- based firms strengths has been recruiting large numbers of advisors, yet headcount declined slightly during the fourth quarter because of a rise in the number of retirees about 90, Reilly told Barrons. Reilly added that those advisors assets are likely to stay with the firm because their succession plans designate another team member to take over assets. Raymond James had 8,464 financial advisors at the end of the fourth quarter, a net increase of 231 over December 2020, but a net decrease of 18 compared to September 2021, the company reported.

You can do a lot of things with less travel, but there are things that require that face-to-face input. And we know that people are tired of not being together, Reilly said in the interview.

The wealth management firm announced on Jan. 21 that it had completed the acquisition of U.K.-based Charles Stanley Group. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority and Charles Stanley shareholders approved the transaction. Charles Stanley continues to operate as a separate brand and does business as Charles Stanley, a division of Raymond James. It joins wealth manager Raymond James Investment Services (RJIS) in the Raymond James U.K. footprint, boosting total regional client assets to more than 42 billion British pounds ($56 billion).

"Raymond James consistent success retaining and recruiting financial advisors across all of our affiliation options is a testament to our client-focused culture and award-winning technology platform, Reilly added. Adding approximately $36 billion in client assets, together, Raymond James Investment Services and Charles Stanley serve clients in the U.K. with approximately $57 billion in client assets. We are pleased to welcome Charles Stanley to the Raymond James family. Throughout this process, our long-held admiration of Charles Stanley and our belief that our firms share a common, client-centric approach were proven repeatedly.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • 7 Stocks I Bought During This Week's Stock Market Correction

    I took advantage of the continued sell-off in the stock market to add more shares of companies with great long-term growth potential.

  • The Market Sell-Off Makes This Unstoppable Growth Stock a No-Brainer

    Now is the time to put on your contrarian hat and take the opposite view from the rest of the market.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks Down 40% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    When the market sells off tech stocks, even the gems aren't immune, giving investors a chance to get great companies at a discount.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    Investing in a volatile market is never easy; that's why long-term strategies tend to deliver the best results.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • AMD is about to wander into a minefield

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings will serve as an important indicator on whether the semiconductor outlook is truly weak for the March-ending quarter or whether it's just weak for certain companies.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Trouncing the Market Right Now

    Here are three great dividend stocks to buy that are trouncing the market. Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) have soared more than 20% so far in 2022. The main factor behind this impressive gain is the overall booming environment for the oil and gas industry after a big downturn in 2020.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest group of exchange-traded funds lost substantial value in 2021, but it's not hard to see why. The famed stock investor's funds are heavily invested in growth stocks, and there has been a steady flight of money out of high-flying growth stocks into value stocks in recent months. Cathie Wood, however, remains unperturbed and continues to buy shares in disruptive companies.

  • Buy These Strong Dividend Stocks Before Earnings for Safety & Income?

    For those who decide to stay in the markets and hunt for stocks, it's perhaps best to find some dividend-paying names, with solid valuations outside of technology...

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    To say that the stock market has been turbulent lately would be a major understatement. The S&P 500 is now in a correction, the Nasdaq has declined by 17% in less than three months, and many of the most popular growth stocks are down 50%, 60%, 70%, or even more.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks To Buy According to David Harding’s Winton Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to David Harding’s Winton Capital Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks To Buy. David Harding, a British billionaire and hedge fund manager, was one […]

  • Silver Prices Tumble Despite Surging Inflation

    Silver prices continue to move lower following the Fed update and weaker consumer spending data.

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investors might have forgotten what the color green looks like after all the non-stop selling in the stock market lately. Healthcare technology stocks have gone through a particularly rough stretch, with some popular names down more than 50% from their highs. The strong fundamentals and growth opportunities ahead make these three stocks potential winners over the long term even if they look like losers today.

  • Here are the odds you’ll outlive your money

    To put this question another way: What year’s U.S. retirees had the greatest difficulty sustaining their retirement standard of living, relative to any other year’s retirees of the last two centuries? If you’re like almost everyone else, your first guess is the summer of 1929, just prior to that year’s stock market crash. Close runners up include early 2000, just prior to the bursting of the Internet bubble, 1987 prior to that year’s stock market crash, or October 2007 before the Great Financial Crisis.

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.

  • ARK Short Sellers Make $999 Million to Eclipse All Gains in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who shorted Cathie Wood’s embattled ETFs in the new year tech wreck have already made more money this month than in 2021 as a whole, according to analytics firm S3 Partners. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsGoldman Warns the Worst Move for Wealthy Clients Is to Dump StocksMacKen