Raymond man accused of using bogus cash to buy SUV

May 2—AUBURN — A Raymond man accused of passing $2,000 in fake bills used as movie props to try to buy a vehicle in Livermore was charged Tuesday with two felonies.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Martin Gerding, 40, with aggravated forgery, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and theft by deception, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of operating after revocation and violation of condition of release.

Police said the seller of a 2006 GMC Yukon Denali SUV, which was listed on Facebook Marketplace, picked up Gerding and drove to the Rusty Lantern on Park Street in East Livermore village to complete the sale on Feb. 8.

Gerding handed the seller an envelope with the $2,000, more than the asking price, and walked quickly to the SUV and drove away, police said.

The seller, realizing the money was fake, chased Gerding on Park Street and called police, who pulled Gerding over.

Police said Gerding told them he was just paid and didn't realize the money was fake.

Gerding is free on $500 cash bail.