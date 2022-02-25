Raymond man sentenced to probation, stayed prison for possessing child pornography

Feb. 25—WILLMAR

— A Raymond man has been sentenced to a stayed prison sentence for disseminating child pornography.

At a sentencing hearing Feb. 18 in Kandiyohi County District Court, Riley Benjamin Tuve, 24, was sentenced to two years in prison. The prison sentence was stayed for five years while Tuve serves supervised probation. He is to pay $590 in fines and court fees.

If he is compliant with all the terms of sentencing, the prison term will not be executed.

Tuve pleaded guilty to one felony charge of disseminating pornographic work of a minor in September 2021. He had been charged with eleven felonies for allegedly disseminating or possessing child pornography. Two charges for possession were dismissed in May 2021, and nine others were dismissed at the sentencing hearing Feb. 18.

He was ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence beginning Feb. 18. Another 30 days in jail is to begin July 1 but may be deferred if he is complying with all the terms and conditions of his probation. He was given credit for three days already served.

Tuve was ordered to undergo psychological-sexual evaluation, remain law-abiding and register as a predatory offender. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minor females without approval or supervision of his probation officer.

Tuve is not allowed to have access to sexually explicit materials or pornography. If he has electronic devices with access to the internet, he must have monitoring software in place and provide all passwords to his probation officer.

According to court records, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office in late 2019 that several apparent child pornography images had been uploaded on a messaging app.

The uploads were linked to an internet provider, email addresses and an IP address that were connected to Tuve, according to the complaint.

The images appeared to be of children between the ages of 7 and 14, according to the criminal complaint. When a search warrant was served, Tuve denied any knowledge of the images, according to court records.

He agreed to speak with investigators and confirmed that the email addresses were his. He told investigators no one else should have been using those accounts at that address. He said one of the addresses was associated with an iPod that had broken months earlier.

After Tuve was arrested and searched, deputies found the iPod in his possession, and it appeared to be working. Other electronic devices were also seized.

A Willmar Police Department computer forensic examiner analyzed the devices and found suspected child pornography images on the iPod and a cellphone.