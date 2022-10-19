Raymond Moody pleads guilty in kidnapping and murder of Brittanee Drexel

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Brittanee Drexel during a 2009 spring break trip pleaded guilty to the charges in a South Carolina courtroom Wednesday morning and was sentenced to life in prison.

Raymond Moody, 62, a convicted sex offender and longtime person of interest, was charged with kidnapping, murder and first-degree sexual misconduct in Drexel's slaying. The 17-year-old Gates teen was on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2009 when she disappeared.

It was the first court appearance for Moody, who earlier waived his right to a bond hearing and arraignment. He used a crutch when he entered the courtroom and appeared in a black jumpsuit with his hands shackled at his waist.

Prosecutors shared details of Moody's confession to the crime, acknowledging that elements of his story were self-serving while offering enough evidence to convince investigators that he had in fact committed the crime. They also said that Moody led them to the site where Drexel's body was recovered.

Following the guilty plea, Judge Ferrell Cothran Jr. sentenced Moody to consecutive terms of 30 years on the charges of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct, and a life sentence on the murder charge.

Brittanee Drexel.

Break in cold case came in May

In May, authorities announced that Drexel's remains had been found about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach and that Moody allegedly confessed to the crime and led police to the location of Drexel's body.

The arrest warrant said Moody kidnapped and sexually assaulted Drexel and then killed her "by means of manual strangulation," but offered no other details about what happened or where the crimes occurred, other than within Georgetown County, about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach. The warrant charged all of the crimes occurred "on or about April 25, 2009."

That's the same day Drexel was last seen leaving a hotel in Myrtle Beach.

Moody, a registered sex offender, had been considered a person of interest in the teen's disappearance for years, since he was stopped by police for a traffic violation in a beach town near Myrtle Beach one day after the teen disappeared.

Story continues

Moody spent 21 years in prison stemming back to a 1983 abduction and rape case of a 9-year-old California girl, and was considered the suspect in a number of similar rapes, but was never charged.

Moody's confession to Drexel killing

Prosecutors said that advances in technology helped them better pinpoint the time Drexel disappeared while walking along a Myrtle Beach street. This helped lead them to surveillance video of a vehicle they believed Drexel was in, and that vehicle allowed investigators to focus on Moody and his girlfriend, Angel Vause.

In court, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said that investigators persuaded Vause to wear a wire during a conversation with Moody, which led to a search warrant of Moody's residence. Although that search turned up no evidence in the Drexel case, it did lead to Moody confessing to his role in the crime.

Richardson cautioned that Moody's version of events was "self-serving," but said investigators were able to cooperate enough key elements of the confession to lead to the filing of charges.

According to Moody, he and Vause had driven to Myrtle Beach when they spotted Drexel walking alone. He claims they invited Drexel to party with them and that she entered the vehicle voluntarily.

Moody said they drove to a campsite in Georgetown County where the three of them smoked marijuana. Moody told investigators that he hoped voluntarily sexual activity might occur with Drexel after she consumed marijuana.

After his girlfriend left the campsite, Moody said, he decided to advance the situation. Moody said that when Drexel resisted, he seized her, compelled her to remove her clothing, and forced her to have sex through threats of violence.

Afterward, realizing that he might be sent back to prison, he strangled Drexel. He wrapped her body in a blanket and moved her to bushes nearby. When the girlfriend returned and asked where Drexel was, he told her friends had arrived to pick her up.

Moody said he and his girlfriend left the scene, but he returned during the middle of the night. He said he moved Drexel's body to a wooded area and buried her.

Drexel's family members gave victim impact statements in court and cast doubt on Moody's version of events, particularly the idea that Drexel went with him voluntarily.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

