Raymond Spencer: Person of interest identified in Washington DC shooting that wounded four

Washington, DC, police have named Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, as a person of interest in a shooting that occured Friday and wounded four people, sending scores of officers into the Van Ness neighbourhood in response.

“We would like to speak to Mr Spencer, see if he has any role in this,” Washington DC assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said during a news conference on Friday. “And hopefully that will lead us to understand what happened here and why.”

Police released a photo of Mr Spencer, 23, on social media.

🚨MPD is seeking the below person of interest in connection to the shooting in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW. This individual is 23 year-old Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ziR0Vutw0p — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

Earlier in the day, an account under the name Raymond Spencer posted a graphic video of the shooting on the message board website 4chan, and DC police say they named him a person of interested after “his name came up with social media things we’ve seen so far.”

All four victims of the shooting are in stable condition and expected to recover from their injuries, police said on Friday.

The wounded include a 54-year-old male, a mid-30s female, and 12-year-old girl, anda newly announced fourth victim, a woman in her mid-60s who was grazed in the upper back by a bullet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.