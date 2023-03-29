Raymond town moderator assaulted during Tuesday election

Mar. 29—RAYMOND — A fill-in town moderator was assaulted on Tuesday while overseeing the local elections, town officials said.

The moderator was not seriously hurt, and an arrest has been made, said Raymond Police Chief Michael Labell.

"There was an assault," said Labell, who was cautious about providing more information and referred a reporter to the office of Attorney General John Formella. Labell said the Attorney General's investigators are involved in the case.

Formella's spokesman confirmed that it is working closely with Raymond on the investigation but refused requests for the identity of the person arrested.

According to the office of the town clerk, moderator Wayne Welch was not working, and a fill-in, Jonathan Wood, was in charge of the town election.

The election involved a lengthy, 46-article ballot, which included questions to restrict adult-themed books in the children's library and to withdraw the town library from the American Library Association.

Raymond was one of about 20 towns that had postponed March 14 elections because of a snowstorm. Voting on both town and school issues was scheduled for Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Iber Holmes Gove Middle School.