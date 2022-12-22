Raymond woman seriously injured, child unharmed in I-93 rollover

Dec. 22—A Raymond woman is facing charges after being thrown from a Jeep as it rolled over on Interstate 93 with a child inside Wednesday, state police said.

The driver, identified as Jessica Perkins, 40, of Raymond, was seriously hurt, but the child was uninjured, state police said Thursday.

Around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, state troopers received reports of an erratic driver in a Jeep Wrangler on Route 101 heading onto I-93 south, police said.

A state trooper spotted the Jeep and began to follow it, but before he could perform a traffic stop, the trooper said the driver cut across the highway and lost control, resulting in a rollover crash, police said in a release.

Perkins was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. She was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. A seven year old passenger in the vehicle was not injured in this crash. The child was not identified.

Perkins was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, endangering welfare of child, reckless operation, and yellow/solid line violation. She is scheduled to appear in Manchester District Court at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Brett Romig at (603)223-4381 or Brett.A.Romig@dos.nh.gov.