Raymondville detective faces charges

Sep. 2—RAYMONDVILLE — The investigation of a Raymondville police detective accused of assaulting his common-law wife is being handed over to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora said Wednesday.

In May, Rio Hondo police officers arrested Javier Arriaga of Rio Hondo on charges of assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint stemming from a January incident, Zamora said.

Zamora said the five-year police department veteran and his common-law wife live in Rio Hondo.

After the arrest, he placed Arriaga on administrative leave without pay, Zamora said.

"Because of the arrest and the allegation, we had to put him on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the case," he said. "We have a no-tolerance policy on domestic violence."

