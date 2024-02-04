Raynham businesses busted for serving alcohol to a minor: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

More of our picks for All-Scholastics. This past week, we celebrated All-Scholastic athletes for: boys cross country, girls cross country, field hockey, and volleyball.

The latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a raised ranch in Berkley that sold for $455,000. The Berkley Street home was built in 1984, and features a cozy fireplace living room, a comfortable kitchen, and three spacious bedrooms. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette readers:

7 Raynham businesses busted for serving alcohol to a minor

As a result of an undercover sting operation, seven Raynham businesses were recently penalized for selling alcohol to a minor — with one business in more trouble than the others.

Hibachi Sushi Buffet, located at 59 US-44 in Raynham is seen here on Jan. 23, 2024.

Taunton Gazette Reporter Ed Baker has the story.

Undercover sting operation: 7 Raynham businesses busted for serving alcohol to minor. This one's in most trouble

Lottery will pick buyers for 30 affordable Taunton condos

Affordable rate condominiums are under construction at 68 Church Green in Taunton.

Construction is expected to take about a year to complete.

A lottery will pick buyers for the units; here's how that will work, plus price, income limits, and more.

Under construction: Lottery will pick buyers for 30 affordable Taunton condos. Price, income limits and more

Taunton zoning board rejects Dauphinais Concrete's request to install fuel storage tanks

Dauphinais Concrete Inc.’s request for a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals to install two above-ground fuel tanks at its concrete batch plant on Berkley Street was rejected after several abutters voiced safety and environmental concerns.

Concrete company owner Chris Dauphinais sought a special permit to install a 1,000-gallon gasoline tank and a 9,950-gallon diesel fuel tank to provide fuel for his company trucks.

Gazette Reporter Ed Baker has the story.

Special permit rejected: Taunton zoning board rejects Dauphinais Concrete's request to install fuel storage tanks

Home Rootts Bistro opens next to Harper Lane Brewery

Home Rootts Bistro has officially opened in Middleboro, next to Harper Lane Brewery, in the space previously held by The Local Eatery.

Ellen Trott, wife of owner Andy Trott, as well as co-owner, serving a pork belly cuban sandwich with homemade pasta salad on the side. Photo taken January 27, 2024 at lunchtime.

Executive chef and co-owner Andy Trott, who was one of three co-owners of The Local Eatery, talks about the new bistro, what's on the menu, and his partnership with Harper Lane.

New restaurant: Home Rootts Bistro opens next to Harper Lane Brewery. What's on the menu?

End of era as Lakeville Chinese restaurant closes for good

Rebecca Lau has a bittersweet feeling about the closing of Orchid of Hawaii, on Bedford Street in Lakeville.

The restaurant said goodbye this week after 37 years in business. It was opened by Lau's parents, and had remained a family-owned business.

Wai Keung Lau and Susan Ying Lau are at their restaurant Hong Kong Island in Wareham in 1978. They would open Orchid of Hawaii in Lakeville in 1987. It is closing its doors for good on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

The announcement of its closure has brought an outpouring of love from the community.

'Heartwarming and bittersweet': End of era as Lakeville Chinese restaurant closes for good

