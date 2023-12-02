Raynham community mourns loss of retired Fire Chief James Januse, who has died at 69

The Raynham community is mourning the loss of retired Raynham Fire Chief James Januse, who died on Thursday at the age of 69 after battling illness, according to fire officials and his obituary.

Januse, who retired in 2019, served for 49 years as a member of the Raynham Fire Department, Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said in a statement.

“Chief Januse dedicated many years to the safety and well-being of the Raynham community, and he had a significant positive impact on the growth and advancement of the department as chief,” LaCivita said. “On behalf of the Raynham Fire Department, I send my deepest sympathies to his family.”

Born in Taunton, Januse was a lifelong resident of Raynham and a 1973 graduate of Bridgewater Raynham High School. He was the first Raynham Fire Department graduate of the Massachusetts Fire Academy.

Januse, while still in high school, began his career as a call firefighter for the Raynham Fire Department in 1970.

In 1993, he was named a full-time firefighter, a role he held for nine years before being promoted to lieutenant in 2002. He became Raynham’s fire chief in 2008.

As fire chief, he helped guide the department into the 21st century with modern technology and state-of-the-art equipment, LaCivita said. He was also a member of the Bristol County Fire Chiefs Association.

After his retirement from the fire department, he worked for T.L. Edwards in Plymouth until retiring due to illness, according to his obituary.

Januse was a member of the Raynham-Water Bass Fishing Club, according to his obituary. He also enjoyed weekly breakfasts, outings, and meetings with retired fire chiefs and his many friends in town.

A funeral service was held on Saturday at the First Congregational Church in Raynham.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Raynham Fire Fighters Charitable Association, P.O. Box 407, Raynham, MA, 02767.

